Di Paola happy with Horsham victory – but fuming at fixture schedulers
Lewis Carey’s 94th minute penalty save ensured the Hornets left a wet and windy Essex with all three points.
Birthday boy Charlie Hester-Cook’s 75th minute header from Bobby-Joe Taylor’s corner looked to have decided the game - but deep into second half stoppage time Lucas Rodrigues was penalised for a foul in the area.
Conor Hubble stepped up to take the spot-kick, but Carey brilliantly dived to his left to keep out the penalty and secure a 1-0 win for the Hornets.
The win moved Horsham up to ninth, just three points shy of the play-off places with a game in hand on all the sides above them.
Di Paola said: “They’re games I love. It was a bit like the Wingate game - borderline unplayable. You couldn’t play any football on the pitch, and we got a storm midway through the second half.
“It was really hard conditions for the boys, and I think sometimes people don’t realise how tough it is out on the pitch to do what you want to do.
“They’re a footballing team. They’re good passers and good technicians, but sometimes it’s hard for them to be the team they want to be.
“But we showed good character. I thought we started slowly in the first 15 minutes, but we then got to grips with it a little bit.
“I thought we were the better team in the second half. They made a brilliant save, had a couple of moments, then Lew’s had to make a save in the first half, so it was a very tight game with a lot of chances.
“You can’t create a lot when the weather’s like that, so it was good to score from a corner. It was Cookie’s birthday as well, which was nice for him.
“We defended so well in the second half. Lucas had just come on, and maybe it was hard for him to get up to speed, and he gave away a cheap penalty - but fair play to Lew, it was a great penalty save.
“It just about got us what we deserved. I was pleased for them. They’re a good honest bunch.
“Since Tuesday, we’ve done a bit of soul-searching as a group. We’re not doing too much wrong, it’s just at times we’ve come down on the wrong side of results.
“It was really pleasing to pick up a hard-fought win after a hard game Tuesday [against Dartford]. Hats off to everyone really.
“It was really pleasing to come away from a tough place, on a real tough day, with a win."
The festive period sees Horsham host West Sussex neighbours Bognor on Boxing Day, before long trips to Potters Bar and Dover respectively on Saturday, December 28 and New Year’s Day.
And Di Paola said it was ‘criminal’ that the Hornets had to make an almost 200-mile round-trip to Kent on a day when non-league clubs traditionally play a local rival.
He added: “It’s really tough and a big ask - but this year, because of the way the fixtures have fallen, we’ve got two regular Saturdays as normal and then the Boxing Day game.
“The only downside is Dover on New Year’s Day, which is criminal. It’s unacceptable.
“I’d argue we’ve got the worst distance [to travel] in the whole league. I don’t know how that’s been allowed to happen.
“It’s not a derby. It’s not even in the vicinity of where we are based.
“That’s a real negative for me, but we’ve got to go there and do our best against adversity. It’s another game where we want to do well in.”
Di Paola also revealed Horsham were ready to welcome back a key member of their squad after injury - but another Hornets star was a ‘little while off’ making a return.
He added: “The positive is I think Hammo [James Hammond] could have been involved against Canvey.
“Hammo is back now, but I think Dan [Ajakaiye] is a little while off.
“We have missed those two boys. I sound like a broken record, but they’re very good players.”
