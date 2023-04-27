Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Di Paola: Horsham FC a great place to be right now

Dominic Di Paola said a 6-1 win over Brightlingsea was the perfect end to an enjoyable season.

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 19:58 BST

Jack Mazzone and Charlie Hester-Cook each scored twice in Saturday’s big victory, which left the Hornets just three points shy of having claimed a play-off place.

Di Paola said any frustration at being so close to a play-off spot was offset by the knowledge it had been a year of progress for the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were the division’s second top scorers with 84 and ended with an average home crowd of 920, the best in the Isthmian premier.

Most Popular
Daniel Ajakaiye celebrating in Horsham's win over Bower & Pitsea pic John Lines (2)Daniel Ajakaiye celebrating in Horsham's win over Bower & Pitsea pic John Lines (2)
Daniel Ajakaiye celebrating in Horsham's win over Bower & Pitsea pic John Lines (2)

The manager said: “It was a perfect day to end a good season. We got six and could have had more, and played really well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The table doesn’t lie but we could have ended third or fourth if a few things had gone our way. We had a bad run of injuries and did well to stay in the mix.

"You need squad depth and we’ll look to strengthen for next season but others will too and it’s not easy.

"But Horsham’s a great club to be at right now. When I arrived we were getting crowds of 200 – now look at the numbers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Horsham take on Enfield | Picture: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootballHorsham take on Enfield | Picture: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball
Horsham take on Enfield | Picture: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

"I think players will see it the same way and I hope we can keep the squad together.”

Di Paola praised defender Harvey Sparks, who has cleaned up with the player-of-the-season awards. “He is such a steady player and can go under the radar,” said the boss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boss said his biggest regret of the season was the poor showing in the Sussex Senior Cup tie at Hastings that cost them a semi-final place.

Related topics:Horsham FCHornetsHastings