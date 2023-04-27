Di Paola: Horsham FC a great place to be right now

Dominic Di Paola said a 6-1 win over Brightlingsea was the perfect end to an enjoyable season.

Jack Mazzone and Charlie Hester-Cook each scored twice in Saturday’s big victory, which left the Hornets just three points shy of having claimed a play-off place.

Di Paola said any frustration at being so close to a play-off spot was offset by the knowledge it had been a year of progress for the club.

They were the division’s second top scorers with 84 and ended with an average home crowd of 920, the best in the Isthmian premier.

Daniel Ajakaiye celebrating in Horsham's win over Bower & Pitsea pic John Lines (2)

The manager said: “It was a perfect day to end a good season. We got six and could have had more, and played really well.

"The table doesn’t lie but we could have ended third or fourth if a few things had gone our way. We had a bad run of injuries and did well to stay in the mix.

"You need squad depth and we’ll look to strengthen for next season but others will too and it’s not easy.

"But Horsham’s a great club to be at right now. When I arrived we were getting crowds of 200 – now look at the numbers.

Horsham take on Enfield | Picture: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

"I think players will see it the same way and I hope we can keep the squad together.”

Di Paola praised defender Harvey Sparks, who has cleaned up with the player-of-the-season awards. “He is such a steady player and can go under the radar,” said the boss.

