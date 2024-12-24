'Different' - Crawley Town defender makes 2023/24 squad comparison- and believes they can climb League One table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dion Conroy believes this Crawley Town side will rise up the table in the second half of the season.

The 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Monday (December 23) left Rob Elliot’s side in 21st place in the League One table, but with a game in hand over Northampton Town above them.

And they now have four games in ten days to try and pick up some points over this busy festive schedule.

Club captain Conroy has had a frustrating season so far, with the Brum game his first minutes on the pitch since pre-season. He only started training with the side – which is almost a new squad since he last played a competitive fixture (Wembley, for those who can’t remember!) – two weeks ago and now he is looking for a run of games to help his side climb the table.

Dion Conroy celebrates Crawley Town's win at Wembley in May | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And he has been impressed with what he has been watching in the last four and half months and when we spoke to him after the Birmingham defeat, he highlighted the fact this is a new squad.

"It's always difficult. Even at the start of last season, it was just getting that chemistry,” said the 29-year-old defender. “I think last year what was good, we had a small little core group that was from the previous season, which helped gel.

“But this year it's felt like it's a completely different squad. And then you change manager. It's difficult.

“But I think you can see from the performances the last month that we play good football. It's just a couple of little things that haven't gone our way and small little errors that we can iron out.

"We'll be a really good side come the second half of the season.”

Conroy was substituted in the 77th minute against Birmingham and the player said his minutes have to be managed. “I've been injured for four and a half months. I've been training two weeks. I've just got to manage myself and the club will manage me,” he said”

“Hopefully I can get to 90 minutes soon. Whether that will be later or not depends how I feel. We don't know.

“But I felt pretty fine out there. I didn't feel like I had to come off. It was cautionary and making sure I don't do something because I want to play 90 minutes and I'm my worst enemy sometimes. So I've just got to be cautious.”

Crawley Town face Leyton Orient on Boxing before a long trip to Exeter City on Sunday, December 29.