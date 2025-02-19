'Disappointed' Wigan Athletic boss reacts to Crawley Town draw

Latics edged an entertaining encounter in West Sussex, against a fourth-from-bottom Town outfit that was aiming to reduce the six point gap between the two sides.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Taylor opened the scoring for Latics six minutes before the break but Latics were pegged back within three minutes through Charlie Barker's rasping strike.

The visitors did everything they could to force a winner in the second half, with Taylor hitting a post and seeing two other 'goals' chalked off for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving Maloney admitting he couldn't find fault with any aspect of his side's performance - and 'very disappointed' they weren't returning north with all three points.

Charlie Barker of Crawley Town celebrates scoring against Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"We were good tonight...we played as well as we did in the second half against Fulham (in the FA Cup earlier this month)," he said. "Crawley are very good at keeping possession, but we were very good with the ball and the same level without it.

"We made a few changes to the team, and a lot of these guys haven't played a lot of football in the last few weeks and months, Being realistic, getting them back up to full speed is not going to be a short-term thing...even Joseph (Hungbo) who's been with us a few weeks was cramping at 65-70 minutes.

"But I thought both starting wingers were excellent, Ronan (Darcy) also offered a different dynamic...that's the kind of '10' he is...one that I've not had during the two years I've been here. They all worked hard, pressing their backline and their goalkeeper...in fact the full team was very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to be aggressive, and the performance was everything you'd want to create a winning performance. It's one of those instances where I can't say anything negative about my team.

"Their goal was a brilliant hit but, other than that, Sam (Tickle) didn't have a great deal to do...we just didn't manage to do enough to get that second goal... I haven't seen the two offside goals back, but there wasn't too much reaction from our staff with iPads on the bench which made me think they were the right decisions..

"I'm disappointed we didn't win...no, I'm very disappointed we didn't win...we should have won that game."

Latics had started the game in positive fashion, with Owen Dale getting free down the left and crossing for Hungbo to steer the ball back across goal before being cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy tried to chip Tickle from distance, but the Latics goalkeeper managed to palm it away before collecting.

Hungbo was seeing plenty of the ball in the opening quarter, and he cut in off the right-hand side before seeing a left-foot strike well saved.

Back came Crawley, though, and Jason Kerr was twice needed to do well to get in the way at the expense of a corner.

Taylor headed wide and Hungbo saw another shot parried behind for a corner by the goalie, before Latics took the lead six minutes before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great work by Darcy - who joined Latics last month from Crawley - down the left, saw him dink the cross over for Taylor to convert at the far post.

Latics would have felt it was no more than they deserved, but they only managed to hold the lead for three minutes

Barker tried his luck from the edge of the box, and his shot flew through the air and into the top corner with no chance for even Tickle.