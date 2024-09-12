A triumphant Eastbourne Borough brought home three points from deepest Cornwall, with a single Alfie Pavey goal separating the teams. The Sports showed huge discipline and physical stamina, against opponents who piled on the pressure and bombarded the visitors’ goalmouth.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Truro had the ball in the Borough net midway through the first half, but referee Mark Norton correctly ruled it out for a foul on keeper Finn Holter – who performed confidently and often heroically.

As the game developed, Borough increasingly found routes to break out of the siege, and we reached half-time goalless. Then, twelve minutes into the second half, the visitors were ahead with an outstanding team goal. Michael Klass squirmed through the left side of the Truro area and laid off to George Alexander, whose cross to the back post was brilliantly retrieved by CJ Clarke – for Alfie Pavey to knock it into goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Borough in action at Truro City | Picture: Lydia Redman

Anyone can scrap, but only a seriously good team can produce a seriously fine goal of such quality. And once ahead, there was no way the Sports would relinquish that precious lead. Second in the league table now – and the rest of National South now has reason to be fearful of Murray’s vibrant, athletic and intelligent Eastbourne Borough.

VIEW FROM THE PRESS BENCH

Some victories are worth more than three points. Fifteen hours (return) on the road, combative opponents and a cheerfully raucous home crowd. Not the prettiest of games, but Murray will be delighted to get the preparations and the strategy exactly right. Not many visiting clubs will head back up the A30 with the points safely in the kitbag. And with each result like this one, Borough will grow – in confidence, in stature, in reputation. This, perhaps, was a day when ambition and hope became conviction and belief.

BOSS ADAM MURRAY’S VIEW

We knew it wouldn’t be easy, especially after the midweek game (against Enfield) and the very long drive. I’m really proud, not just of the players but of my support staff and of our supporters. These long trips, they do take it out of you both physically and mentally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the run of play? Truro might think that, but the game itself was scrappy, and we did tweak things to try and open the game up a little bit. We were putting together four or five passes and opening them up a few times.

Truro had eleven men behind the ball at times, and when (opponents) have a flat back five, it’s a challenge. But look, this was a great away performance – you come to a place like this, and the opposition do everything they can to make things difficult, including (what felt like) a four mile walk when we climbed off the coach!

We had to re-shape (after an injury to Freddie Carter) but thankfully we have the right preparations and players to do that. Simon (Leslie) and Alan (Williams) fortunately have provided us with the resources to do that.

Yes, we were defending for our lives in those last ten minutes, but that’s when you have to stand up, and we did! But the atmosphere was good, credit to our supporters but also the home fans. We can handle a bit of banter!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge credit to the twenty-odd supporters who made what is – for me – one of the most challenging away journeys I’ve ever encountered in football. An amazing achievement – for supporters, players and staff!

In Friday’s Eastbourne Herald – all the action from Truro v Borough – and from owner Simon Leslie, a rallying cry as the Sports’ latest FA Cup adventure begins this weekend