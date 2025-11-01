Disgusting, embarrassing, rubbish… Lindsey’s blunt assessment of Crawley Town as they crash out of FA Cup at Boreham Wood

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey labelled the Reds’ performance ‘disgusting’ after they were thumped 3-0 by National League side Boreham Wood to make an early exit from the FA Cup.

On an afternoon the Reds and their fans will want to forget in a hurry, Matt Rush opened the scoring after nine minutes with a shot from close range.

Zak Brunt was fouled by Dion Conroy on the edge of the penalty box, leaving the referee no option but to point to the spot, which Brunt took and poked it down the middle to make it 2-0 after 15 minutes.

Ryan Loft was booked for a bad foul on the touchline in injury time of the first half and was sent off for violent conduct in the same minute. Abdul Abdulmalik finished the scoring with a fine strike, curling his shot around JoJo Wollacott to make it 3-0.

Scott Lindsey was furious after Crawley's FA Cup exit at Boreham Wood (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Talking to club media after the game, Lindsey did not pull any punches over his team’s performance.

He said: “Embarrassing, disgusting performance, wasn’t up to it. Didn’t want to run hard, didn’t want to press. We wanted to press, but giving them so much room to play through our press, which wasn’t the game plan. The game plan was totally the opposite of that.

“And then on the ball, poor as well, we didn’t make the right choice. It just seemed to me as if we were doing something that…well I don’t know what we were doing. I don’t know what we were doing.

“Of course, we get a man sent off. I’m already making changes in my mind at half-time. And then as I’m walking down the tunnel to get prepared for the half-time team talk, I see Lofty get sent off. So I’ve got to change my thought process and what we’re going to do. So, yes, it became a horrendous afternoon.”

Lindsey was serving his one-match touchline ban – and that didn’t help his mood either.

He said: “I think sometimes I ‘ve never really minded sitting in the stands, watching a game. I think you actually feel calmer. Having said that, I didn’t feel that calm today. You know, just more disappointment than anything. The fact that the players have come out and shown that rubbish today, just disappointing.

“It’s not us. I don’t understand how we can be so inconsistent. It doesn’t make sense to me. It’s almost like we have to be up for it to be up for it.

"You should be up for it every game. Every day you turn up, put your boots on, you should be up for it. And at the moment, I’m struggling to understand that. I really am.

"I remember one free kick. We had a free kick in the middle of the pitch. Two players start messing around with their shin pads, almost to the point where they don’t want the ball. Can’t have that anywhere near me. And I won’t have it anywhere near me.

"I need bravery on transitions. I need bravery when we’re pressing, bravery when we’re defending. We were miles off. I want to apologise to the fans for that performance. That ain’t me. I’m disappointed.”

Loft was sent off just before half-time for what was called violent conduct. However, Lindsey wasn’t convinced.

He said “I’ve got a good view of it. I’m kind of walking off, actually down the tunnel because it’s getting ready for half-time. I’ve kind of looked around and watched it. And I’ve watched it back about 100 times, zoomed in. And it appears that he’s got sent off for standing up. I can’t see anything else. There’s nothing else there.

“I can’t remember what player it is for Boreham Wood. He stands over him and he’s saying something to him. He (Loft) just stands up, does nothing else, just stands up. So, I don’t know. That’s all I can say. I can only tell you what I see and what I’ve seen watching it back 100 times.

"He just stands up and gets sent off for standing up. Maybe you’re not allowed to stand up now. I don’t know. I don’t know whether he said something as he stands up. I don’t know, but he just stands up. So yes, a bit of a strange one.”

Lindsey decided to start with the same team that won 4-0 against Bristol Rovers a week aso, which was something Lindsey hasn’t been able to do much this season. But the players didn’t reward his confidence in them.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve been able to do it, I think, this season. So, you stick with it. Obviously, we win 4-0 last week, play well, good form. So, you kind of back the players to come and do that same again today. And they don’t.

"They let me down and let each other down, let the fans down. Yes, really poor today. Lots to think about for next week, definitely.”

The Reds host Fleetwood in League Two next Saturday.