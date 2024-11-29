Newhaven FC continued their upturn in form as they enjoyed a comfortable SCFL premier division win over Loxwood at a wet and blustery Fort Road on Saturday.

The Dockers got off to the perfect start, taking the lead in just the second minute. Callum Edwards was tripped in the area and from the spot Lee Robinson made no mistake, smashing the ball into the top corner.

The second arrived just 15 minutes later – and by that point the Dockers could have already been two or three up. The Loxwood keeper made two good saves to first deny Johnson Adesanya and then Jake Robinson, before Luke Donaldson’s instinctive backheel was scrambled off the line.

It was Lee Robinson who eventually did grab the second, finishing calmly off the far post after being superbly slipped through by elder brother Jake.

Newhaven put Loxwood under pressure | Picture: Paul Trunfull

With just 22 minutes on the clock the game was practically done and dusted. This time Lee Robinson turned provider, receiving the ball from a short corner before crossing for centre back Regan Clarke-Salter to cleverly flick home his first goal for the Dockers.

Loxwood almost pulled a goal back immediately, only to be denied by a good save from young custodian Johnny Barnes-Galloway.

That was to be as close as the Magpies was got as the hosts largely dominated proceedings.

The only frustration on a comfortable afternoon will be how they didn’t win by four, as a plethora of presentable chances came and went. Lee Robinson missed a number of decent opportunities to wrap up his hat-trick, while Edwards inexplicably failed to score from just a yard or two out.

Newhaven on the attack | Picture: Paul Trunfull

The only addition to the score in the second half ultimately came from a brilliant Johnson Adesanya strike eight minutes after the interval. Jake Robinson did brilliantly to control a looping ball, before teeing up Adesanya who cut inside and fired the ball into the roof of the net, a fine way to open his goalscoring account for Newhaven.

That makes it three wins on the bounce for the Dockers after an indifferent run of form. It is a run they will hope to keep going this Saturday when they visit Wick.