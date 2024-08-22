Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Dominant’ Horsham FC should have scored ‘five or six’ at home to Potters Bar Town on Saturday.

That’s the view of boss Dominic Di Paola, who saw the Hornets beat the Scholars 3-2 in the Isthmian Premier.

Horsham fell behind but a superb first half saw the hosts lead 3-1 at half-time, courtesy of Dan Ajakaiye, Ola Ogunwamide and Chris Dickson.

The Hornets should have added to the scoreline in the second half but were denied time and time again by Potters Bar stopper Seb Casey.

Chris Dickson won on the scoresheet as Horsham beat Potters Bar Town 3-2 in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday. Picture by John Lines

The Scholars grabbed their second in stoppage time, but it was too little too late for them.

Di Paola said: “We were so dominant. It’s frustrating sometimes because everyone will see it as a close game - but it wasn’t.

“The boys were excellent. I thought on Saturday we were really, really good. I said to the boys that I really enjoyed watching the way we played.

“There were a lot of games last season at home where we ‘ground it out’, but in the last two games we’ve shown real attacking intent. There’s been a lot of desire to create chances, which is good to watch. Part of football, if you can’t win everything, is to have a good product for people to watch, which it has been.

“[We conceded] sloppy goals so we have to deal with that, and we need to take more of the chances we’re creating. We know that is something we have to do better at.

“Saturday in particular, we should have got five or six. A few of the misses were poor misses, but it does happen. We’ve got to keep in mind that no one means to miss, it’s just the way that it sometimes works out.

“There was probably 70% of what I wanted to see from the team on Saturday. There’s a few areas that we need to improve but it takes a bit of time to get where we need to get to.”

A busy bank holiday weekend sees Horsham visit Hashtag United on Saturday before entertaining recently relegated Dover Athletic on Monday.

Di Paola admitted the holiday period was tough on the players and management.

He added: “You’re in the lap of the gods, really. It depends on how Saturday goes.

“Last year we played Dulwich and we had to give every ounce to get the win. We were 2-1 down and got it back to 3-2, and then on the Monday we had a flat, dismal game down at Whitehawk. It can go all sorts of ways.

“It’s really tough for non-league footballers in all senses, really. We have got the squad numbers at the moment, and we have one or two coming back from injury.

“I’ve certainly not planned for the Dover game in any way, shape or form. We’re purely thinking about the Hashtag game. We’ll then see how everyone feels after Saturday. We might need to make a few changes for the Monday game.

“I don’t quite get why we have to play them [over the bank holiday]. We had a free Tuesday night this week, so we could have played one of those games then and the other on Saturday. I don’t always get why we have to bunch up fixtures in non-league. People have lives! But you might get better crowds.

“Two games in three days is always really tough, but we have to focus on Hashtag. It’s going to be a tough game. They’re one of my outside bets to do well this year.

“They’ve got Sam Higgins up front, a very good keeper in Jack Giddens who won the league with Bishop’s Stortford, Darren Foxley won the league with Bishop’s Stortford out on the left, they’ve got Sak Hassan - they’ve got a lot of talented footballers.

“It’s a challenging time on lots of levels. You’ve got a short turnaround, you’ve got family life, you're trying to fit around a nice bank holiday where, in theory, the rest of the world has a day off - it’s not really a holiday for us! But that’s just the nature of the beast.”

Horsham will be looking to kick-start another memorable FA Cup campaign at home to Virginia Water in the first qualifying round. The tie is scheduled to take place on Saturday week.​

Horsham Women, meanwhile, will embark on their first-ever Women’s FA Cup campaign this season. The Hornets will visit near-neighbours Horsham Sparrows in the first qualifying round on Sunday, September 1.