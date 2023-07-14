Dominic Di Paola has backed Jack Mazzone to better last season’s goalscoring exploits after it was confirmed the striker will return to Horsham FC for the 2023-24 campaign.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a memorable debut season at the Hornets in 2022-23, plundering 24 goals and helping the club record their highest-ever goal tally at Step 3.

In an interview with Horsham’s website, Mazzone revealed he had set himself a target of a ‘minimum 30 goals’ next season.

And Di Paola said there was no reason why the forward shouldn’t be getting at least 25 goals in the upcoming campaign.

He said: “I think he should have done better last year, and I think he knows it as well.

“When players come into a team and you’ve been at another club for a long period of time, it takes a bit of time to adjust.

“He knew what was expected of him down at Met Police and he did great things for them.

“He came in and did great things for us last year, but I agree with him. I think there was a period of last season where he was out injured, so if he can avoid injuries that gives him a better chance of getting more goals.

“There was also a period where he was really out of form last year, and he’ll admit to that. If he can iron out those two things, he should be getting 25 in this league. He’s that sort of goalscorer.

“As the season went on, like a lot of our players, he came out of his shell. He’s a good leader for our group, and he’s well liked.

“There was a bit of time where we thought he might not re-sign. Obviously we’re glad he did because he’s a really good lad.”

Di Paola also revealed the Hornets had one more major incoming to announce - and hinted there may be more to follow.

He said: “There might be some movement. There’s a couple of things going on.

“We’ve got a couple of boys who have been training with us that are trying to get something over the line.

“There is one that’s signed that we’ve not announced yet, for no reason other than I think they [the media team] pad it out in terms of the announcements.

