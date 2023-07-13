Goalkeeper Lewis Carey has signed from Lewes while midfielder James Hammond has arrived following his departure from Eastbourne Borough.

And as reported last week, Charlie Harris has returned to the Hornets following a season at Whitehawk

Di Paola said Horsham were ‘lucky’ to sign Hammond, and revealed winger Lee Harding and new boy Carey played a vital role in bringing the 26-year-old to the Hornets.

From left: Horsham FC new boys Lewis Carey, James Hammond and Charlie Harris. Pictures courtesy of Horsham FC and John Lines

He said: “We’re lucky to get him. He had some good interest from local clubs.

“The key one here is that he’s good mates with Lee Harding and Lewis Carey. We kind of got him because of who he’s friends with!

“I’ve been after him for years. He left Lewes [in 2020] but they wouldn’t let him come to us because he was on a contract, so he ended up going to Eastbourne Borough.

“For me, he’s a good signing. He’s a good age and he’ll be a good addition.”

Carey, meanwhile, was a player Di Paola had ‘admired from afar’.

He added: “He’s another I’ve admired from afar. I didn’t really know him. I only spoke to him in the summer, but he’s a good keeper.

“I think he was looking to travel a little bit less. I think he’d been travelling down to Lewes from Tunbridge Wells-way, so maybe it was a travel thing or he fancied a change.

“But it’s good for us. He’s an experienced goalkeeper. He’s good at playing out [from the back] which is something that’s important to us due to the style of football we play.”

Fan favourite Harris is set to don a Hornets shirt for the first time since Gary Charman’s testimonial in June 2022.

Di Paola revealed he didn’t want to lose the midfielder, but said getting the 27-year-old back to Horsham was ‘probably the easiest signing’ he’s ever made.

He said: “I’ve kind of been in touch with him all season. He’s been messaging us saying ‘great result’, and we’ve been wishing well with what they were doing at Whitehawk.

“He expressed an interest in coming back and playing for Horsham, so it was a nice easy one. It was probably the easiest signing I’m going to make!

“I remember signing him the first time round [in 2018] and it was tough. He had a lot of interest at Eastbourne Borough, but this time it was almost done in a five minute phone call.

“We didn’t want to lose him. Sometimes players move on and you think it’s the right time, but I was disappointed he left.

“I like what he brings to the team. I like the fact he can change a game. There’s bits of his game that he’s not great at, but he’s also got bits that no one else can do. For us that’s the big selling point.

“He’s maturing as a person and a player. I think he saw the other side of football when he was down at Whitehawk, and perhaps missed some of the things that the boys have at Horsham.”