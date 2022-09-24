Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town: Reds make three changes as they look to bounce back
Kevin Betsy made three changes from the side that lost to Crewe last weekend as they take on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon (Saturday, September 24).
Caleb Chukwuemeka, Ashley Nadesan and Jack Powell all start while James Balagizi misses out after being called up to the England u20s.
Crawley are currently 20th in League Tow while Doncaster, who have lost their last three league games, are 12th.
Crawley Town line-up: Addai, Craig, Tilley, Powell, Nichols, Nadesan, Ransom, Hessenthaler, Tsaroulla, Fellows, Chukwuemeka.
Most Popular
You can read more Crawley Town news here.