There was a home defeat for Selsey in division one of the SCFL – but a home win for Bosham in division two. Here are the reports from the Blues and Reds camps...

Selsey 0 Dorking Wanderers B 2

SCFL Div 1

Moments of lost concentration at the beginning of each half cost Selsey the points. Those two moments made it an uphill battle and although the Blues battled and kept to their game plan, they couldn't get back into the game.

Selsey in recent action against Wick | Picture: Chris Hatton

Boss Daren Pearce said: “First we conceded a own goal when a back pass was sent past our goalkeeper leaving him stranded, with the ball rolling into an empty net.

"After this we settled back into our rhythm and played good football and created a few half chances in a pretty even first half.

"The second half started and within minutes a mistimed tackle on the Dorking forward resulted in the referee pointing to the spot, and with that converted we were now 2-0 down.

“The lads tried to find a way back into the game but with the visitors not willing to give up the lead easily and defending well we couldn't find a way back into it.

"Even when we did find a way past them the final pass or cross seemed to not quite be there.

"It was an afternoon of disappointment for.us where we got punished for two sloppy pieces of play. We need to reduce these if we are to push on in the run-in.”

Saturday sees Selsey on the road to Seaford.

Bosham 3 Charlwood 0

SCFL Division 2

Bosham made it back-to-back wins following an excellent result on the road last time out.

Following poor results on their travels at Worthing and Copthorne the win at Upper Beeding last week came as a welcome tonic with Ollie Hawkins grabbing a double and Joe Boschi nailing his first for the season.

Returning home to Walton Lane, Bosham were up for task in taking on Charlwood, who have slipped in recent weeks.

The game got off to the worst possible start for the visitors when a back pass was fed towards keeper Zach Rice, who proceeded to air kick the ball and watched helplessly as it nestled into the back of his own net.

Bosham pushed on and chances came for Kieran Hartley and Graeme Dowden but Rice atoned for his earlier mistake by making a couple of good saves.

Charlwood tried to get a foothold with Harrison Stewart and Teegan Jeffrey testing the Robins but James Wilson, in particular, was having a storming half, leaving keeper Derek Harding with little to do.

Just after the half-hour, a second came from Hartley. Dowden struck a free-kick at goal that drew a good save from Rice only for Hartley to react quickly to the loose ball and force it in.

In the second half Ilya Donets a real threat on the Bosham wing and Ed Kennet a constant menace up front.

Charlwood were undone late on by a sweet goal. Hartley went on a mazy run, easing past several challenges, before sliding the ball on to a plate for sub Will Lintott to race on to and convert.

Bosham are in Intermediate Cup last-16 action against Rotherfield this Saturday.