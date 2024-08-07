Dorking Wanderers defender snapped up by Bognor Regis Town

Young left-back Hayden Gale has signed for the Rocks on loan from Dorking Wanderers until January after impressing boss Robbie Blake in pre-season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gale joins the Rocks ahead of the Isthmian premier division curtain-raiser at Cheshunt on Saturday having just penned a two-year professional deal with National League South Wanderers.

The defender delivered an assured display in the Rocks side that slipped to a 1-0 reverse at home to Worthing on Sunday in the club's final pre-season friendly match of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor general manager Simon Cook was on hand to welcome the youngster to Nyewood Lane (see pic) after Blake and Wanderers boss Marc White came to an agreement made to enhance the development of the prospect.

Hayden Gale and Rocks general manager Simon Cook seal the deal | Picture: Carl Eldridge

Blake said: "We are delighted to welcome Hayden to the club and we obviously indebted to Marc and Dorking for their help in arranging the loan deal. We think we can help with Hayden's development and at the same time benefit from him being with us so hopefully it's a win, win."

On signing his pro contract, Gale told the Dorking website: “It’s every aspiring footballer’s dream to sign a professional deal and naturally I’m pleased to have taken that next step after the two years with the academy. My time at the academy gave me the foundations to achieve a first class education and develop as a footballer exponentially."

The Rocks have also signed attacking midfielder Rocco Gamblin, 18, from Worthing to bolster Blake’s squad. It is unlikely he will feature at Cheshunt as the club await international clearance following his spell with the University of Colorado in the US.