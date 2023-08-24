Dominic Di Paola toasted a six-point week for Horsham FC after picking up two excellent Isthmian Premier victories on the road.

​First half goals from Kadell Daniel and Jack Mazzone earned the Hornets a 2-0 win at Haringey Borough on Saturday.

That came three days after Horsham secured their first victory at Cray Wanderers in 18 attempts - and their first win of the 2023/24 campaign - as Jack Strange, Bobby Price and Daniel Ajakaiye struck for the Hornets in a 3-1 win.

Di Paola said: “Against Cray, we controlled the majority of the game. I don’t think they had too many chances, so I was really pleased with that result. We were good on the day,

​First half goals from Kadell Daniel and Jack Mazzone earned Horsham a 2-0 win at Haringey Borough on Saturday. Pictures by John Lines

“At Haringey, it was a good win. It’s a tough place to go. I thought we played well for 65 minutes. Just at the end, I thought we were a bit ragged.

“Everything went our way on Saturday. The journey up is normally horrific, but it wasn’t too bad. The traffic was pretty good, we weren’t completely stuck. Sometimes you can get stuck coming into north London. Everything in general went to play on Saturday.”

The Hornets host recently-relegated Dulwich this Saturday before making the trip to newly-promoted Whitehawk on Bank Holiday Monday.

Di Paola said midfielders Charlie Hester-Cook and Tom Kavanagh had returned to training but were doubts for the double-header. The Horsham boss also revealed both Danny Barker and skipper Jack Brivio had injury ‘issues’ and might not feature over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Horsham will travel to Isthmian South Central outfit Leatherhead on Saturday, September 2 following the Tanners’ preliminary round win over South Park Reigate in Tuesday evening’s replay.

It is the seventh time in eight years that the Hornets have been drawn away in the first game of their FA Cup campaign.

Di Paola said: “It’s a tough draw. We could have got a much easier draw. For me, they’re probably the best Isthmian step four side at the moment. They’re a step three team on paper with a step three budget.