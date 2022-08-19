Doubly gutted: Eastbourne Boro boss promises recovery - as more join squad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday they led 3-1 at the break against Bath City only to lose 4-3. On Tuesday night they led highly fancied Ebbsfleet 2-1 but lost 3-2. On each occasion, late goals sealed Sports' fate.

Bloor said after Tuesday’s setback: “If supporters feel gutted, trust me that I feel doubly gutted. For most of tonight we were absolutely superb. And it may be only three games in, but I really think that Ebbsfleet team will be champions.

"We will train hard and prepare hard for Hungerford on Saturday, and the players will absolutely fight to get things right again.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Eastbourne Borough put Bath City under pressure | Picture: Andy Pelling

Disappointed and drained, Borough will be keen to get their season back on track with tomorrow’s trip.

It should have been the perfect week for the club. A winning start in National South at Oxford, new signings, big expectant crowds.

There was a major deal with solicitors SO Legal to name the Priory Lane ground, and now the news of a huge development project with Eastbourne Boxing Club. But on the field, it didn’t go to plan as they slipped to defeat from winning positions – and picked up some crucial injuries in the process.

Greg Luer faces up to a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, suffered against Bath. Chris Whelpdale – who was running the show against Ebbsfleet – had to be substituted at half-time, although that knock looks less serious. And Shiloh Levy and newly signed ex-Swindon and Stevenage midfielder Bradley Barry both limped off with injuries on Tuesday.

Borough celebrate a goal against Ebbsfleet - but the evening ended in heartache | Picture: Lydia Redman

In three games so far, the Sports have been behind for a mere six minutes – one against Bath City and five against Ebbsfleet. Tomorrow’s hosts, the Crusaders, have yet to score this season – two 1-0 defeats and a goalless draw so far.

In addition to Barry’s signing, the Sports have also recruited goalkeeper Taylor Seymour, who has had spells at Portsmouth and Crawley Town.

And today (Aug 19) Sports have announced the return of a favourite son - Elliott Romain, on 28-day loan from Ebbsfleet. Scoring for fun at his first senior club, Three Bridges, he was snapped up by Garry Wilson, who was then managing Lewes FC with Danny Bloor.

From the Dripping Pan Elliott moved across the A27 to Borough, scoring 20 goals in just 25 starts in 2016/17 under Tommy Widdrington. He had the distinction of being the first scorer on the newly laid 3G in August 2016 - a hat-trick in fact. He moved to Dagenham & Redbridge for an undisclosed fee in 2017 and has also spent time with Torquay United and Maidstone United.

Switching then to Dartford, Romain was a key figure in the Darts’ 2019/20 success, scoring 15 goals in 26 games as Dartford went all the way to the National League South promotion final. Now, at Ebbsfleet United, he is one of a very large and strong squad - and a loan move back to Borough suits everyone perfectly. It will give the player valuable game time, and he is a terrific addition to Danny Bloor's options.