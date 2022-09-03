Dover defeated - 33 pictures from another Eastbourne Borough win
Two goals by Jake Hutchinson helped Eastbourne Borough to a second successive home win as Dover were beaten 3-1 at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 9:20 pm
Chris Whelpdale netted before Hutchinson’s double as Danny Bloor’s men made it seven points from their past three – that after a run of three straight losses. See pictures from the win – taken by Nick and Lydia Redman – on this page and the ones linked.
