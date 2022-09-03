Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's win over Dover in National League South

Dover defeated - 33 pictures from another Eastbourne Borough win

Two goals by Jake Hutchinson helped Eastbourne Borough to a second successive home win as Dover were beaten 3-1 at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 9:20 pm

Chris Whelpdale netted before Hutchinson’s double as Danny Bloor’s men made it seven points from their past three – that after a run of three straight losses. See pictures from the win – taken by Nick and Lydia Redman – on this page and the ones linked.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Dover in pictures

Action from Eastbourne Borough's win over Dover in National League South

Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Borough v Dover in pictures

Action from Eastbourne Borough's win over Dover in National League South

Photo: Trevor Round:Nick and Lydia Redman

Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Borough v Dover in pictures

Action from Eastbourne Borough's win over Dover in National League South

Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Borough v Dover in pictures

Action from Eastbourne Borough's win over Dover in National League South

Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Photo Sales
Eastbourne BoroughDanny Bloor
Next Page
Page 1 of 9