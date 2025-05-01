Dover disappointment? Yes… but Chichester City can take pride in wake of play-off near miss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City’s bosses reflected on a near miss in their unexpected bid to reach the Isthmian premier play-offs and said: We can be proud of our season.

Miles Rutherford’s team needed to win at home to Dover in Saturday’s final game to finish fifth and earn a play-off place, but the Kent side came from a goal down to win 3-1.

But any disappointment City had at not reaching the knockouts for the second season running was offset by satisafction at the team finishing sixth in a season when many – including some in their own camp – thought they’d struggle to stay up.

Now they will rest and regroup – and look to come back and have a second strong season at step three in 2025-26.

City dig in against Dover - picture by Neil Holmes

Boss Rutherford said: “There might have been a bit of disappointment on the day but we’ve done a lot better than we thought we would and have competed with some very good sides and big clubs.

"We have to be happy with our season – a lot of people, not just the players, have worked hard from start to finish.”

Rutherford said he was hopeful City would keep most of the squad together while adding one or two new faces. Stability in the dressing room has been a key factor in their successes of recent years.

They were hit by injuries to key players at the end of the campaign but Rutherford said they’d not moan about it, having stayed largely injury-free over the season.

A huge crowd packed into Oaklands for the game | Picture: Neil Holmes

Coach Darin Killpartrick said Saturday’s defeat – which came after another Lewis Rustell goal put them ahead – left them with mixed feelings. “There was disappointment but a lot of pride at the season we’ve had,” he said.

"We’ve used the smallest number of players of anyone in the league, 21, and have been so consistent over the 46 games. I couldn’t be prouder of the players and all the staff.

"On Saturday we couldn’t find our rhythm and play as we normally do. Maybe it was one game too many for us.”

Killpartrick said planning for next season would start now, warning that their second season at premier level could be tougher now opponents knew what they were about.