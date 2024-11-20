Dragons beat the Villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wick FC U23 2-0 Montpelier Villa U23

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons from Wick had a tough match tonight against inform team Montpelier Villa. It was a chilly night and the fantastic ground staff at Crabtree Park made sure this match in the SCFL (W) went ahead.

Before the match, the away team’s Manager, Paul Fowler said: “Looking to build on the superb win against Shoreham last week. Four games unbeaten now including two clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads are trusting the process and I’ve been really pleased with how they’re performing which saw a great write up in the Sussex Express last week. No slip-ups now as we want to keep travelling up the table. It will be a tough test away at Wick, like all games”.

Cold and wet night

Unfortunately for Villa they were unable to continue their run as Wick were just too strong for them. The first half was an end to end affair after Wick had spurned some early opportunities.

The skilful Olly Robins and speedy striker Dom had some chances for the away team going forward, but Villa were unable to score.

Charlie Roberts, the Villa keeper commanded his box well and with the defenders were able to keep Wick at bay until the 44th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wick came forward and after some decent pressure they were able to find the back of the net after 20 minutes from Ryan Clarke. Grey and Sparrow were having a good start to the game and Villa were struggling to cope.

Montpelier Villa were holding their own and were playing it along the ground nicely between the defence and midfield, but as always, finding the crucial pass to the strikers proved difficult. The first half ended with the home team leading 1-0.

With the boys back out after their warming cup of tea, it was Wick who created a chance first. They worked their way up the pitch and pulled the trigger, it was a ferocious shot which saw the ball bounce off the goal post and went to safety.

It wasn’t long before high flying Wick doubled their lead, 2-0 on 55 minutes. That man again, Ryan Clarke the deadly striker scoring a brace. Sam Hack and Reece Hunt were in fierce form for the home side. They made life difficult for the centre backs from Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montpellier Villa were unable to finish off any meaningful efforts and the match ended 2-0 to Wick FC.

A great game by two well drilled and technical teams. Villa will hope they can get back on the winning track in their next game and Wick have moved up to second in the league after their victory.