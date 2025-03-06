Dragons find their fire: Wick sink Saltdean for third straight SCFL premier victory

Josh Irish scored the only goal of the game against Saltdean as Wick registered a third home win on the spin to alleviate any fears of being drawn into a Southern Combination Premier Division relegation dogfight.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons had not won on home soil going into a midweek match with Midhurst just three weeks ago but they won that 3-1 – and followed the success with a 2-1 victory against visiting Horsham YMCA.

Now, after Saltdean were beaten, they are 13th in the table, 14 points clear of the bottom two, and they are able to look up at the teams above them with a view to climbing even higher rather than looking down at rivals who could catch them as the season enters the home straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was another big three points even though it wasn’t a brilliant performance,” said manager Lee Baldwin said.

Josh Irish in action for Wick - he grabbed the goal that saw off Saltdean - picture by Stephen Goodger

"The game was terrible but we knew the pitch was not at it’s usual high standard because of the bad weather and we were also without quite few players again so we were thin on the ground.

“The main thing is that it is another step in the right direction and it is a massive three points.

“It’s a case of onwards and upwards and with some exciting news to come out of the club in the near future these are good times at Crabtree Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wick have no game on Saturday but are at home to Crawley Down Gatwick next Tuesday.

Also in the SCFL premier, an early Levi Martin helped Shoreham to a 1-1 draw at home to Little Common. The Musselmen are 17th, six points ahead of the safety line.

Shoreham make the trip to Newhaven on Saturday.