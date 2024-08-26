Dragons slay the Robins in SCFL Division Two

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TD Shipley 7-1 Bosham FC 14 goals for the reds in two games.

Bosham arrived at Dragons Green following a 2-0 defeat last weekend to Capel FC. It was a rainy August day which made the pitch slippery and fast and there was a hint of autumn in the air.

The Dragons had scored seven in their previous game and were on fire again. The management team had set up an attacking formation which worked perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game started well with both teams feeling each other out. It didn’t take long for Shipley to get ahead, on the fifth minute Ayman Rissaoui scored his first of the afternoon. Ollie Broad doubled the lead with a superb finish after ten minutes. It was clear to see that the Dragons were too strong for the Robins.

TD Shipley 7 again.

The goal fest continued with only a consolation goal for the away team. Ayman Rissaoui (60&70) and Ollie Broad (20&40) completed their hattricks, and had to play rock, paper, scissors for the match ball. Adam Campbell-Stone got another goal to add to his hattrick from last weekend. He has great composure in front of goal and will be a big part of Shipley’s campaign this season.

Shipley are now up and running and are spreading the goal scoring around the team. It bodes well that they have a versatile squad and could be surprise contenders this season.

Attentions now turn to Monday morning’s (11am) bank holiday clash with St Francis Rangers FC.