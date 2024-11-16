Dragons take the Town: TD Shipley win at Hailsham

By Kevin Gargini
Contributor
Published 16th Nov 2024, 23:15 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 16:24 GMT
It finished Hailsham Town 0, TD Shipley 2 in an East v West Sussex battle in the SCFL Division 2.

On a dreary day down at the Beaconsfield, the Dragons controlled the match and took all three points back to Shipley in this SCFL division two thriller, in front of 125 fans.

Unfortunately for the Stringers, they have had a bad week. They were victims of a suspected arson attack last week that caused damage to their stand. They were pleased to get back on the field and crack on with the football.

They defended well and their goalkeeper came out and claimed a couple of early crosses. The Stringers striker Connor Townsend, who returned to the club after some time with Punnetts Town gave the Dragons defenders a good workout. He’s strong in the air but Johnson and Dan Millard were able to out muscle him to quell the threat.

It was the number 10 maestro, Ollie Broad who put the Dragons one nil up on the 16th minute. He timed his run well and beat the keeper with ease. Ex-Newhaven defender, Owen Muller did his best to block the shot but was unable to prevent the goal.

On the 44th minute, prolific striker, Adam Campbell-Stone doubled the lead for the Dragons. The Michael Owen of the SCFL is having a season to remember. This put the Dragons in a great position, but manager, Scott Howe made sure they didn’t lose their concentration.

The second half was a battle in midfield, a back and forth between the two sides. There were opportunities for both teams but the score remained 2-0.

Ex-Claudelands Rovers (NZ) striker, Henry Thompson had a good game, trying to break through the Dragons back four but he could not beat the superb keeper, Robert Woodward, who was able to keep a clean sheet today.

After plenty of blood, sweat and tears the referee blew for full time and the points headed back to West Sussex.

Next up for the Stringers is an away fixture at Upper Beeding and TD are away to Brighton Electricity.

