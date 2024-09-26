Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford says they can take heart from the fact they are coming away from tough away games disappointed with draws.

City were 1-0 up going into injury time at Wingate and Finchley last Saturday after Jimmy Wild’s header from a corner gave them the lead.

But a square pass gifted possession to the hosts and a superb finish earned them a 1-1 draw in the Isthmian premier encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was another harsh lesson for City but Rutherford said the early part of the season had been encouraging – and his players were learning fast about aspects of their play that could get punished at this higher level.

Chichester City on the attack at Wingate and Finchley | Picture: Neil Holmes

The point leaves City 12th in the table ahead of a run of home games that will tell them much more about how they are acclimatising to step three of the non-league pyramid.

They host Folkestone on Saturday and highly fancied Dulwich on Tuesday and follow those with two home cup ties – versus Herne Bay in the FA Trophy on October 5 and Horsham in the Sussex Senior Cup on October 8.

Rutherford said of Saturday’s draw: “Wingate were the better team for the first 20 minutes – it’s a common theme that teams are starting like that against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After that we got into the game, settled and played some nice football. We probably had four good chances to their one in the first half.

Jimmy Wild celebrates after putting City 1-0 up at Wingate and Finchley | Picture: Neil Holmes

"Jimmy headed in a corner in the second half and Wingate never really looked like scoring until we made a sloppy mistake – a square pass that gave them possession.

"It was a bad goal to concede, though it was a great finish.

"So it certainly felt like three points had turned into one and we were disappointed in that respect – but I guess it’s a good sign we’re coming away feeling a bit down about a draw from a hard away game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to cut out that sort of mistake, but we’re ticking over quite well in terms of results. We’re picking up points. We’ve been competitive in every game we’ve played so far, we’re doing all right.”

Rutherford is relishing a sequence of home matches and called on local fans to get along to support City.

"They’ll all be tough games in different ways, starting with Folkestone and Dulwich – two big clubs.”