Draw brings disappointment – but that’s a good sign for Chichester City boss
City were 1-0 up going into injury time at Wingate and Finchley last Saturday after Jimmy Wild’s header from a corner gave them the lead.
But a square pass gifted possession to the hosts and a superb finish earned them a 1-1 draw in the Isthmian premier encounter.
It was another harsh lesson for City but Rutherford said the early part of the season had been encouraging – and his players were learning fast about aspects of their play that could get punished at this higher level.
The point leaves City 12th in the table ahead of a run of home games that will tell them much more about how they are acclimatising to step three of the non-league pyramid.
They host Folkestone on Saturday and highly fancied Dulwich on Tuesday and follow those with two home cup ties – versus Herne Bay in the FA Trophy on October 5 and Horsham in the Sussex Senior Cup on October 8.
Rutherford said of Saturday’s draw: “Wingate were the better team for the first 20 minutes – it’s a common theme that teams are starting like that against us.
"After that we got into the game, settled and played some nice football. We probably had four good chances to their one in the first half.
"Jimmy headed in a corner in the second half and Wingate never really looked like scoring until we made a sloppy mistake – a square pass that gave them possession.
"It was a bad goal to concede, though it was a great finish.
"So it certainly felt like three points had turned into one and we were disappointed in that respect – but I guess it’s a good sign we’re coming away feeling a bit down about a draw from a hard away game.
"We need to cut out that sort of mistake, but we’re ticking over quite well in terms of results. We’re picking up points. We’ve been competitive in every game we’ve played so far, we’re doing all right.”
Rutherford is relishing a sequence of home matches and called on local fans to get along to support City.
"They’ll all be tough games in different ways, starting with Folkestone and Dulwich – two big clubs.”
