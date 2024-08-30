Duah and Janneh join Bognor Regis Town to boost depleted defensive options

By Carl Eldridge
Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 12:02 BST
Bognor Regis Town boss Robbie Blake has moved to bring in defensive cover with the signing of Delwin Duah on a month's loan from Eastbourne Borough and the signing of Essa Janneh.

The Rocks manager has brought in central defender Duah, 19, after losing both Craig Robson and Spencer Spurway to injury in the 2-1 Isthmian premier division loss at Chichester City on Bank Holiday Monday.

And to compound matters for the Nye Camp chief, Bognor will still be without Tommy Block on Saturday when they travel to face Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in the FA Cup. It was hoped the utility man would be available after recovering from a calf injury but he is still a week away from full fitness.

Duah. who was previously at Eastbourne United before joining Eastbourne Borough during the summer, will be in the travelling squad for the cup clash after the Priory Lane outfit agreed that he could play in the competition.

Delwin Duah | Picture: EBFC

Central defender Janneh has joined the Rocks and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow’s FA Cup game. Swede Essa, who has been without a club, is a former Kingstonian and Eastbourne Borough player.

