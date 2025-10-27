Folkestone Invicta comfortably booked their place in the next round of the FA Trophy as they won 4-1 at Burgess Hill Town, marking their second win at the ground this season.

It took just two minutes for Jake Hutchinson to open the scoring. Hill keeper Roco Rees came out to clear a ball and was beaten by a Folkestone man. Jack Meeres produced a superb tackle but the rebound fell to Hutchinson, who scored into the empty net from 20 yards to open the scoring for Invicta.

One quickly became two as a cross from the right hand side was acrobatically flicked into the top corner by a Josh Strouts to double the lead and leave the 462 in Leylands Park very deflated and largely frustrated.

The ironic thing was, Burgess Hill were playing quite well – but that counted for nothing when Roco Rees passed the ball straight to Jack Jebb 25 yards out who confidently dinked into an open net to make it three and leave a mountain to climb for the Hillians.

Stefan Vukoje gets one back for Hill against Folkestone - but it was their only goal of a disappointing afternoon | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

Hill were playing much better than the score suggested and Stefan Vukoje got one back, slamming home from inside the area after dancing past a few hapless Invicta defenders after he was found by excellent work by Hamish Morrison down the right.

Just before half-time, as if the first half hadn’t produced enough drama, Hill won a penalty for handball after an Invicta man made a hash of clearing a cross and the ball struck his arm and the referee pointed to the spot.

Up stepped talisman Chris Whelpdale but he could only hit the bar in as he went for a cheeky panenka in what would be looked back as on as a massive turning point in the contest.

The second half was much less eventful as Hill tried to get back into the game but Folkestone were largely untroubled and relatively comfortable.

One tremendous save from the Folkestone stopper Ted Collins denied Brannon O’Neill as he darted infront of his marker to bullet what all in the ground thought was a definite goal from debutant Luke Gambin’s cross – but Collins stuck out a paw to tip it onto the post and deny the Hill favourite.

More drama ensued towards the end. Folkestone must have thought Christmas had come early as they were gifted a penalty for an off-the-ball incident which saw Bobby Price sent off for a stamp on Mikey Berry away from the ball but right in front of the linesman, who alerted the referee to it.

The penalty was coolly converted by Hutchinson for his second to wrap up the win and send Folkestone Invicta safely into the next round of the FA Trophy.

Burgess Hill are back at home again on Saturday (November 1) as they welcome Canvey Island to Leylands Park in a return to league action.

Hill: Roco Rees, Hamish Morrison, Luther Williams, Glen Rea, Jack Meeres (Ben Pope 54), Josh Spinks, Ryan Worrall (Luke Gambin 54), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Brannon O’Neill 65), Stefan Vukoje, Reggie Ward (Bobby Price 85). Subs not used: Harry Lawson.