East Dean bow out of cup - Pagham soaring after beating Lingers

A disappointing display from East Dean ended with an exit for the Chichester Charity Cup – but the tie was not without controversy.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was a chance to progress into another quarter final for East Dean, and early dominance paid off when Alfie Barcley had the ball in the back of the net after 20 minutes.

Dean were playing out from the back and finding good pockets of space and getting the ball high and wide quick – but couldn’t take advantage of good work and a cross from Amir Jamaly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More good work in the middle from Matt Goff and Ash Carter led to efforts saved from Barcley and Joe Murray.

East Dean clear their lines

Just before the half-time break Todd Manklow found himself retreating into the box and shielding the ball away from his man, and East Dean felt the Hunston man threw himself off Todd and on to the ground – penalty given and converted for 1-1 at the break.

The game instantly became scrappy and Hunston won a corner which bounced off a Hunston man and looped into the net.

It wasn’t quite coming off for East Dean in the final third. Niggly fouls by both teams meant the game became stop-start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean thought they would be awarded for a penalty when a shot was blocked by a hand and then moments later exactly the same thing happened.

Goalmouth action in the Pagham-Lingfield game

At the other end a ball was put into the box by Hunston, which deflected off an East Dean arm. A free-kick was given, Dean only half cleared and the ball found a man at the back post to make it 1-3.

In the last 10 minutes the Dean threw everything forward, and Jamaly hit the bar and Murray forced a good save.

…

Pagham sit fifth in the SCFL premier after a 3-0 home win against Lingfield. George Bowerman (2) and Josh Irish were the Lions’ scorers. Pagham visit Shoreham on Saturday.

Midhurst are 13th after a 2-0 reverse at Crawley Down Gatwick.

In Division 1, Infinity won 1-0 at Saltdean and are fourth while Selsey were also 1-0 winners, at AFC Uckfield, to go ninth in the table.