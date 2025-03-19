East Dean FC put up a good display but Goring run out winners in the sides’ West Sussex League tussle.

Going into the game with no subs until the final 10 minutes of the game was always going to be a battle but The Dean fought to the end with heart and determination.

Both sides started evenly and had chances down both ends, with Goring having the biggest threat – but an effort just went over from close range. Brad Platt had a couple of chances but the Goring keeper made some good saves from close range.

Goring eventually took the lead when East Dean failed to clear a corner and the goalmouth scramble ultimately ended up in a goal. Half time Goring 1-0 East Dean.

Joby Oram was a makeshift forward and scored late on for the Dean

East Dean came out into the second half pressing the Goring defence but couldn't get the equaliser. Goring doubled their lead thanks to a brilliant free kick that hit the inside of the post and in.

Joby Oram nearly halved the deficit but his header just went over. In the final five minutes of the game The Dean did pull one back.

A quick free kick was taken and given to Ashley Carter, who played Platt in down the line whose cross found Oram at the back post who nodded home.

In the final few minutes Platt raced through on goal picking up a poor back pass but his one-on-one effort was saved by the goalkeeper. Full time Goring 2-1 East Dean.