East Dean FC awards are presented

East Dean FC held their annual awards after a difficult season on and of the field.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards day was held at The Star and Garter pub – which is the club’s main sponsor.

General Manager Peter Kearvell expressed his thanks to all the players, volunteers and sponsors in what was a difficult season on the field and after the heartbreaking loss of Tim Calloway after Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say: “The news of Tim was devastating to everyone that knew him but he would have been proud fn how we all pulled together stronger to finish the season.”

Zane Williams won the Mick Andrews award

Peter was named Sport Clubman, Olly Goff was Player of the year, Ash Carter was Manager’s player, Dave Knight players’ player, Zack Williams too kthe Mick Andrews award ,James Crane was top goalscorer ,Jason Houghton had the miss of the season, Martin Lawrence goal of the season and special thanks went to Andy Pett, club linesman.

The team are back in training for the new season and have also welcomed their close friends Bognor Regis Town to the Gasson ground for their own pre-season sessions.