East Dean were hit by six goals from a strong Flansham Park Rangers as their battle to stay in Division One of the West Sussex League was made harder.

It took four minutes for Flansham to open the scoring and another 10 before they added a second.

East Dean did create their own chances and countered well but struggled to find the net.

Flansham scored two more goals in quick concession not long before half-time whilst chances were still being created by The Dean to claw something back.

Eas Dean's Olly Goff clears his lines | Picture: Roger Smith

Just a few minutes into the second half, the pressure put on by East Dean in the first half was maintained and they finally found the net through James Crane.

Ten minutes later and Crane doubled his tally, giving The Dean a chance to pull something back and grab a point out of the game.

Despite the comeback Flansham scored their fifth and sixth not long before the end.

Tyler Pickering saves a shot - picture by Roger Smith

In Division 1 of the Southern Combination League, Selsey drew 2-2 at home to Chessington and Hook thanks to a double by Adam Williams.

The Blues led 1-0 going into the final few minutes, then conceded twice, only for Williams to rescue a point.

Infinity dropped out of the Division 1 play-off places in a 2-1 defeat at Banstead.

This Saturday, Selsey entertain Billingshurst while Infinity go to Reigate Priory.

In the SCFL Premier, Pagham visit Hassocks and Midhurst and Easebourne go to Eastbourne United.