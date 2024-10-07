East Dean hit six in junior cup
After squandering a number of chances in the first 25 minutes the Dean finally broke the deadlock when a ball played into Marvin Lawrence with his back to goal rolled the defender and fired the ball into the bottom left.
A second followed five minutes later after a dangerous inswinging corner from Zane Williams wasn’t dealt and took a fortunate deflection off a Billingshurst defender into his own net.
Glenn Johnson unleashed a 30-yard strike arrowing towards the top corner which the billingshurst keeper done well to tip over the bar.
A whipped in ball from Jason Houghton picked out debutant Dan Bone at the back post whose perfectly placed volley back across goal gave the keeper no chance.
Just before the break a Yaxley corner was headed back across goal by Dan Bone into the path of Zane Williams who managed to evade his marker and fire home.
Billingshurst started brightly second half as they attempted to get themselves back into the game; however 12 minutes in a cutback from ever impressive Dave Knight was into the path of James Crane, who rifled it past the keeper at his far post.
The Dean made it six when Crane notched his second of the game with a spectacular drilled left foot volley into the stanch following pinpoint corner to the edge of the box by Marvin Lawrence.
This well-deserved victory as the Dean followed up last week’s progression in the Malcom Simmonds Cup.
