East Dean hit six in junior cup

By Peter Kearvell
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:56 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 14:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
East Dean are into the next round of the Sussex Junior Cup after putting six past Billingshurst thirds.

After squandering a number of chances in the first 25 minutes the Dean finally broke the deadlock when a ball played into Marvin Lawrence with his back to goal rolled the defender and fired the ball into the bottom left.

A second followed five minutes later after a dangerous inswinging corner from Zane Williams wasn’t dealt and took a fortunate deflection off a Billingshurst defender into his own net.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glenn Johnson unleashed a 30-yard strike arrowing towards the top corner which the billingshurst keeper done well to tip over the bar.

East Dean on the attack against Billingshurst thirdsEast Dean on the attack against Billingshurst thirds
East Dean on the attack against Billingshurst thirds

A whipped in ball from Jason Houghton picked out debutant Dan Bone at the back post whose perfectly placed volley back across goal gave the keeper no chance.

Just before the break a Yaxley corner was headed back across goal by Dan Bone into the path of Zane Williams who managed to evade his marker and fire home.

Billingshurst started brightly second half as they attempted to get themselves back into the game; however 12 minutes in a cutback from ever impressive Dave Knight was into the path of James Crane, who rifled it past the keeper at his far post.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Dean made it six when Crane notched his second of the game with a spectacular drilled left foot volley into the stanch following pinpoint corner to the edge of the box by Marvin Lawrence.

This well-deserved victory as the Dean followed up last week’s progression in the Malcom Simmonds Cup.

Related topics:BillingshurstEast DeanYaxley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice