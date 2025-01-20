Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A battling performance by East Dean saw them push West Sussex League Division 1 South leaders Wittering hard but eventually lose 3-1.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dean were finally returning to action following a couple of weeks of frosty pitches at the Gasson.

It was a well contested first half where both sides had chances to break the deadlock; however Dean’s efforts failed to test the keeper and Deans keeper Tyler Pickering saved well down to his left to deny a Wittering striker from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dean’s resolve was broken is the 36th minute as they gifted Wittering possession in the middle of the park enabling them to break at pace towards goal as their No10 went on to round the keeper and slid the ball in at the near post.

Joby Oram on the attack

The Dean started the second half in the worst way possible as five minutes in, a Witterings striker capitalised on a mistake at the back to fire home his side into a 2-0 lead.

Brad Silvester’s well struck shot from 18 yards out was denied by a superb save from the Wittering keeper.

Their efforts were finally rewarded six minutes before time as Silvester intercepted a poor pass at the back, rounded the keeper and slotted the ball home to set up a tense final few minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser however they were dealt the ultimate blow as all 11 players were in the opposition half and the ball was cleared forward to a Wittering striker, who rolled the ball into an empty net two clinch the three points.

There were plenty of positives to take away as the Dean pushed the lead leaders close.