East Dean reveal new boss - Pagham perky as Wessex League season looms

On the back of a successful annual meeting at East Dean FC of the West Sussex League ,new committee members, new sponsors and a new manager are all helping put the club in great shape for the 2022-23 season.

Volunteers got together for a work party at the ground and club bosses said they would like to thank them for their help.

General manager Peter Kearvell said: “Many grassroots clubs rely on volunteers to run the club on and off the field – without them we would not be here; they are such a valuable part of every club.”

Tom Ferre is the new East Dean manager

The Dean have appointed current player Tom Ferre as their new manager,.

Kearvell said: “Tom has been with the club for many years and jumped at the chance when the position became vacant.”

Tom said: “I am honoured to be given a opportunity to manage East Dean.

"We had a tough season last year for various reasons and I want to bring in some new players and bring a extra smile back to the club.”

The Star and Garter pub will be sponsoring The Dean’s home kit and the Blue Bell pub in Emsworth the away kit,

Device Doctors, Professional Property Services and former player Simon Butler had also sponsored some new match and training balls.

Pre season is now well under way and the club welcome any new volunteers and players to the club.

If interested email [email protected]

There is a busy pre-season schedule up until the season starts on Saturday, August 27

PAGHAM FC

The build-up to their first season in the Wessex League continues to go well at Nyetimber Lane.

Pagham played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with a young Worthing FC team in the Dave Kew Memorial Cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile new boss Del Chester has secured the services of last season’s manager’s player of the year George Bingham for another season.