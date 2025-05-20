East Sussex Football League: Bexhill AAC celebrate cup final success

Bexhill AAC III claimed the final piece of silverware up for grabs for Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League clubs this season.

AAC lifted the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win over higher-grade Ticehurst in last Friday night’s final at Hastings United FC.

The only goal came during the first half as AAC, who finished fourth in Division Four, edged out a Ticehurst team which came sixth in Division Three.

The result meant that all three of AAC’s sides picked up trophies in 2024/25, with the first team having won the Macron Store Hastings Cup and the seconds topping Division Two.

Talking of Bexhill AAC II, they completed an undefeated league campaign by winning 4-1 away to neighbours Little Common II on Saturday.

Attilio Field netted the only goal for a Common side which finished fourth, two points behind third-placed Wadhurst United.

The result avenged AAC’s penalty shootout loss to the same opponents in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup final eight days earlier and meant they ended up nine points clear of second-placed Victoria Baptists.

Those games brought the curtain down on a campaign which began which way back in August, and which saw the league represented in the Sussex Intermediate and Junior Challenge Cup finals.

Some 11 different teams from eight clubs collected silverware, with Ninfield and The JC Tackleway III both clinching league and cup doubles.

Punnetts Town achieved the unusual feat of reaching three separate knockout competition finals, winning one of them.

All concerned are now enjoying a well-earned break before the 2025/26 season kicks off in around three months’ time.

Final standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 18-42 (+37 goal difference), Rye Town 18-37 (+17), Punnetts Town 18-28 (+22), Westfield II 18-28 (+13), Jesters Town 18-23 (0), The JC Tackleway 18-23 (-5), Sandhurst 18-23 (-7), Sidley United 18-20 (-23), Sedlescombe Rangers 18-15 (-26), Bexhill AAC 18-12 (-28). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Ninfield 16-42 (+44), Northiam 75 16-35 (+31), SC Pass & Move 16-34 (+31), Rye Town II 16-34 (+28), Herstmonceux 16-20 (-11), Hawkhurst United 16-16 (-19), St Leonards Social 16-15 (-19), Crowhurst II 16-5 (-55), Battle Town II 16-4 (-30).

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 16-42 (+30), Victoria Baptists 16-33 (+28), Wadhurst United 16-28 (+13), Little Common II 16-26 (+2), Westfield III 16-26 (-4), Hooe 16-15 (0), Catsfield 16-15 (-8), Parkfield 16-12 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-1 (-48). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 18-44 (+46), Crowhurst III 18-40 (+32), Mountfield United 18-34 (+30), Battle Town Development 18-30 (-11), Burwash 17-27 (+3), Ticehurst 18-23 (+2), Orington 18-20 (-2), Robertsbridge United 18-20 (-11), Westfield IV 18-11 (-41), Hastings Athletic 17-7 (-48).

Division 4 (played-points): The JC Tackleway III 20-49 (+78), Pevensey & Westham 20-48 (+86), Northiam 75 II 20-46 (+57), Bexhill AAC III 20-41 (+42), Sovereign Saints Development 20-33 (+6), Robertsbridge United II 20-27 (+7), Icklesham Casuals 20-21 (-16), Hastings Comets* 20-18 (-7), St Leonards Social II 20-18 (-37), Hawkhurst United II 20-16 (-37), Hastings Athletic II* 20-0 (-179). * = points adjusted.

Roll of honour

Premier Division: champions Hollington United, runners-up Rye Town.

Division 1: champions Ninfield, runners-up Northiam 75.

Division 2: champions Bexhill AAC II, runners-up Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: champions The JC Tackleway II, runners-up Crowhurst III.

Division 4: champions The JC Tackleway III, runners-up Pevensey & Westham.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division): winners Punnetts Town, finalists Hollington United.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Division 1/2): winners Ninfield, finalists Bexhill AAC II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Division 3/4): winners Pevensey & Westham, finalists Mountfield United.

Macron Store Hastings Cup: winners Bexhill AAC, finalists Punnetts Town.

Macron Store Hastings Vase: winners The JC Tackleway III, finalists Ticehurst.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup: winners Sandhurst, finalists Crowhurst.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup: winners Little Common II, finalists Bexhill AAC II.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup: winners Bexhill AAC III, finalists Ticehurst.