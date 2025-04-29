East Sussex Football League: Bexhill AAC celebrate title glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bexhill AAC II have been crowned Division Two champions in the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League.

AAC clinched the title last Thursday evening after they won and long-time rivals Victoria Baptists suffered their first league defeat of the season.

The champions were narrow 2-1 winners over Hooe at Sidley Recreation Ground courtesy of goals from Reuben Davis and Joshua Gray.

Arthur Pepper scored for sixth-placed Hooe in their final fixture.

At the same time, Victoria were beaten 4-2 on their long midweek trip to Wadhurst United after trailing 3-0 at half time.

Strikes by Sam Cordner, Jack Pearman, Sam Reeve and Ryan Watkins earned Wadhurst a victory which lifted them up to third. Alex Costello and Joe Bellett replied for the Baptists.

Victoria and AAC then went head-to-head on Saturday in a match which by then had far less riding on it than it looked like it might have done in the preceding weeks.

And the 1-1 draw at Eastbourne’s Old Town Rec means AAC’s unbeaten league record remains in tact with one game to go. Costello was again on the scoresheet for Victoria.

In the Premier Division, champions Hollington United finished on a losing note as they went down 3-1 away to Westfield II on Saturday.

It was only Hollington’s second league defeat all campaign and first since August. Jordan Ray got their goal.

Jamie Crone’s double and one from Nathan Smith lifted Westfield up two positions into the top four.

Westfield were also in action last Thursday evening, when they drew 2-2 just over the Kent border at Sandhurst.

Matt Darby and Callum Smith were on target for the Westies on that occasion, while the finishing of Edward Rosetti and Michael Peevor helped Sandhurst climb a spot to seventh.

Top-flight runners-up Rye Town completed their 2024/25 programme on a high note by seeing off Bexhill AAC 4-1 on home turf.

Sam Henham, Dan Kearley, Charlie Stevens and Harley Osborne scored for Rye, who finished five points behind Hollington.

AAC missed out on the win they needed to finish off the bottom, depite Ben Barton finding the back of the net.

The final Division One fixture was played on Saturday and champions Ninfield triumphed 5-2 away to sixth-placed Hawkhurst United to complete an undefeated league campaign.

Joshua Bourn came off the bench to strike twice for the double-winning Ninfield, whose other scorers were Louis Walker, Jordan Uttley and Andy Hales. Leon Fisher and Annour Moussa replied for the Hawks.

With 13 wins and three draws from 16 matches, Ninfield finished seven points clear of runners-up Northiam 75.

In Division Three, third-placed Mountfield United pulled the curtain down on their league season with a 4-3 away reverse against Westfield IV last Thursday.

Two Jack Stapley goals, and one apiece by Isaac Standivan and Maleek Taylor earned second-bottom Westfield a second league win in four days and just their third all term.

The Westies were unable to make it three in a row, though, as they were edged out 2-1 at home to Burwash on Saturday.

Burwash’s victory in a match where all the goals came during the second half moved them above Ticehurst and into the top five.

Burwash then received a walkover in Tuesday evening’s scheduled visit from Ticehurst.

Fourth-placed Battle Town Development continued their strong finish to 2024/25 by overcoming Robertsbridge United 5-2 away from home last Thursday.

The goals of Jakub Pasnik (2), Mason Collyer, Toby Jones and Jack Ross meant Battle won four of their last five league encounters.

Strikes by Neil Gofton and Danny Turner weren’t enough to earn Robertsbridge the point they needed to finish seventh.

Northiam 75 II leapfrogged Bexhill AAC III into third position in Division Four after beating them 3-2 on Saturday.

Dexter Bawn and Kurt Excell were AAC’s marksmen in their final league outing of the season.

Sixth-placed Robertsbridge United II won their last game without even kicking a ball as they were awarded a home walkover against Hastings Athletic II.

Punnetts Town reached their third cup final of the season after pipping hosts Sandhurst 5-3 on penalties in a goalless Macron Store Hastings Cup semi-final.

The ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) winners and Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup runners-up will meet Bexhill AAC for the silverware at Westfield FC this Saturday.

The Macron Store Hastings Vase final, which will also be played at Westfield FC on Saturday, will be between The JC Tackleway III and Ticehurst.

Both won their respective semi-finals last weekend, with Division Four title hopefuls Tackleway getting the better of Division Three runners-up Crowhurst III 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Andrew Olorenshaw’s finish gave Tackleway a half-time advantage during the game itself before Jake Ball nabbed a late leveller for the Crows.

A Danny McGahan hat-trick was decisive as Ticehurst prevailed 4-2 in an all-Division Three tie at home to Robertsbridge United.

Robert Guile got the other Ticehurst goal, while George Barrow and Toby Fuller were on the scoresheet for the Bridge in a game which was level at 1-1 at the break.

Little Common II booked their place in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup semi-finals courtesy of a 5-3 home success over Wadhurst United.

Cyrus Abbott and Jay Abid netted twice each, and Tristan Hinz got the other for Common. Daniel O'Neill, Max Webb and Reece Yeoman retaliated.

The Commoners will entertain another Division Two outfit, Westfield III, in the last four this Saturday.

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 18-42 (+37 goal difference), Rye Town 18-37 (+17), Punnetts Town 16-28 (+23), Westfield II 17-25 (+12), Jesters Town 18-23 (0), The JC Tackleway 18-23 (-5), Sandhurst 17-20 (-7), Sidley United 18-20 (-23), Sedlescombe Rangers 18-15 (-26), Bexhill AAC 18-12 (-28). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Ninfield 16-42 (+44), Northiam 75 16-35 (+31), SC Pass & Move 16-34 (+31), Rye Town II 16-34 (+28), Herstmonceux 16-20 (-11), Hawkhurst United 16-16 (-19), St Leonards Social 16-15 (-19), Crowhurst II 16-5 (-55), Battle Town II 16-4 (-30).

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 15-39 (+27), Victoria Baptists 16-33 (+28), Wadhurst United 16-28 (+13), Little Common II 15-26 (+5), Westfield III 16-26 (-4), Hooe 16-15 (0), Catsfield 16-15 (-8), Parkfield 16-12 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-1 (-48). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 18-44 (+46), Crowhurst III 18-40 (+32), Mountfield United 18-34 (+30), Battle Town Development 18-30 (-11), Burwash 17-27 (+3), Ticehurst 18-23 (+2), Orington 18-20 (-2), Robertsbridge United 18-20 (-11), Westfield IV 18-11 (-41), Hastings Athletic 17-7 (-48).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 20-48 (+86), The JC Tackleway III 19-46 (+75), Northiam 75 II 19-43 (+41), Bexhill AAC III 20-41 (+42), Sovereign Saints Development 18-32 (+9), Robertsbridge United II 20-27 (+7), Icklesham Casuals 20-21 (-16), Hastings Comets* 20-18 (-7), St Leonards Social II 19-17 (-37), Hawkhurst United II 20-16 (-37), Hastings Athletic II* 19-0 (-163). * = points adjusted.

Fixtures – Friday May 2 (kick-off 7.45pm)

ESFL Challenge Cup final (Division 3/4): Mountfield United v Pevensey & Westham (at Hastings United FC).

Saturday May 3 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Division 4: Northiam 75 II v Hastings Athletic II, Sovereign Saints Development v St Leonards Social II.

Macron Store Hastings Cup final: Bexhill AAC v Punnetts Town (at Westfield FC, 1pm).

Macron Store Hastings Vase final: The JC Tackleway III v Ticehurst (at Westfield FC, 4pm).

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup semi-final: Little Common II v Westfield III.

Monday May 5 (kick-off 2pm)

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup semi-finals: Bexhill AAC III v Westfield IV, Ticehurst v Crowhurst III.

Tuesday May 6

Division 4: Sovereign Saints Development v The JC Tackleway III (6.15pm).

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup final: Crowhurst v Sandhurst (at Hastings United FC, 7.45pm).