East Sussex Football League: Catsfield and Parkfield reach final as weather again decimates programme

Two cup semi-finals and one Division One fixture, all of which were played on 3G pitches, were the only matches to reach a conclusion, while two others were abandoned.

Division Three's top two, Parkfield and Catsfield, will contest the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup final after winning their respective semi-finals at Bexhill College.

But both were made to work by lower-division opposition.

Action from a recent U23 clash between Bexhill United and Eastbourne United | Picture: Joe Knight

Catsfield pipped Division Four team Battle Town Development 4-3 on penalties in the first last-four tie following a 3-3 draw.

Jacob Jones plundered a hat-trick for the Cats during the game itself, while Toby Jones, Oliver Norris and substitute Rufus Ross scored for Battle.

And shortly afterwards Parkfield booked their place by overcoming another Division Four side, Crowhurst III, 2-1.

The finishing of James Graham and Samuel Winston ensured Parkfield narrowly prevailed, despite Joe Millar netting for the Crows.

Meanwhile, Jesters Town took another step closer to the Division One title courtesy of a 6-0 win against Herstmonceux at Hailsham Community College.

Two goals apiece from Jake Barker and Musa Camara, and one each by Jake Maynard and substitute Joel Shannon did the damage.

Jesters' lead over second-placed Ninfield now stands at nine points, although they've played three more matches. Jesters also possess a far superior goal difference.

Sidley United - and Logan Copley in particular - were left cursing their luck after their Premier Division encounter at home to Westfield II was abandoned.

The Blues were 5-0 up, with Copley having scored four of the goals, when the referee called proceedings to a halt after an hour. Archie Ball opened the scoring.

Bexhill Rovers were also left frustrated as their Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup semi-final against fellow Division Two outfit Hooe was abandoned with them leading 4-1.

Northiam 75 moved six points clear at the top of Division Two without kicking a ball thanks to a home walkover against Wadhurst United.

Every other encounter was postponed, including the Macron Store Hastings Cup quarter-final between Bexhill AAC and Hollington United, which has been swiftly rescheduled for this coming Saturday.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 11-31 (+19 goal difference), Crowhurst 12-29 (+19), Westfield II 11-27 (+18), Punnetts Town* 12-22 (+19), Hollington United 15-22 (+1), Bexhill AAC 12-21 (+4), The JC Tackleway 14-21 (+1), Sandhurst 15-19 (-3), Sidley United 12-14 (-9), St Leonards Social 11-8 (-14), Hawkhurst United 13-7 (-28), Bexhill Town* 14-(-)1 (-27). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 11-27 (+31), Ninfield 8-18 (+4), Peche Hill Select 7-12 (0), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-2), Herstmonceux* 9-10 (-7), Little Common II 8-6 (-13), Battle Town II 9-4 (-13). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore, Hollington United II withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 13-29 (+21), Hooe 13-23 (+6), Bexhill Rovers 10-21 (+14), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Crowhurst II 10-16 (+5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 12-15 (-1), Victoria Baptists 12-15 (-7), Wadhurst United 12-12 (-5), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-19), Sovereign Saints II 9-3 (-29).

Division 3: Parkfield 10-22 (+8), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Westfield III 11-15 (+6), Orington 12-14 (-8), Mountfield United 9-13 (-2), Bexhill AAC II 9-12 (+5), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 12-12 (-18), Ticehurst* 8-10 (+3), Welcroft Park Rangers II 13-10 (-4). * = points adjusted

Division 4: Burwash 13-30 (+23), The JC Tackleway II 13-29 (+32), Crowhurst III 13-26 (+28), Hastings Comets 10-16 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 13-16 (-13), Battle Town Development 13-15 (-5), Icklesham Casuals 9-10 (-6), Hastings Athletic 14-10 (-27), Hawkhurst United II 10-1 (-31).

Fixtures - Saturday March 2 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill Town v Crowhurst, Hawkhurst United v Punnetts Town, Sandhurst v St Leonards Social, Westfield II v The JC Tackleway.

Division 1: SC Pass+Move Arrows v Peche Hill Select.

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Victoria Baptists, Hooe v Sovereign Saints II, Robertsbridge United v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Wadhurst United v Rye Town II.

Division 3: Mountfield United v Bexhill AAC II, Orington v Parkfield.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v Hawkhurst United II, Icklesham Casuals v Burwash, The JC Tackleway II v Hastings Comets.

Macron Store Hastings Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Rye Town v Sidley United. Quarter-final (1.30pm): Bexhill AAC v Hollington United.