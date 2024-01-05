East Sussex Football League: Chance for Rye Town to go top as action resumes

The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season will resume tomorrow (Sat Jan 6) following the festive break.

Matches are scheduled in all five divisions, along with a handful of cup ties, as the campaign gets going again after two Saturdays off over the Christmas and new year period.

Premier Division leaders Crowhurst are away to Mid-Sussex League Premier Division side Westfield in a Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup first-round tie.

That means second-placed Rye Town, who are a point behind the Crows with two games in hand, could return to the top with a victory at 10th-placed St Leonards Social.

Action resumes this weekend in the East Sussex Football League | Stock picture

But anything less than a win would give third-placed Westfield II the chance to reach the summit if they can clinch all three points away to fourth-placed Punnetts Town.

It's a similar situation in Division One, where pacesetters Jesters Town are in cup action and could be caught by second-placed Ninfield - if they beat fourth-placed Little Common II.

Division Two top dogs Northiam 75 are without a fixture, so second-placed Rye Town II could cut the gap to three points with a win at Wadhurst United.

But it's all dependent on the weather playing ball and pitches drying out sufficiently to be playable following more heavy rain last weekend and at the start of this week.

Fixtures - Saturday January 6 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Punnetts Town v Westfield II, Sidley United v Hollington United, St Leonards Social v Rye Town, The JC Tackleway v Bexhill Town.

Division 1: Hollington United II v Battle Town II, Ninfield v Little Common II, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Peche Hill Select.

Division 2: Crowhurst II v Robertsbridge United, Victoria Baptists v Hooe, Wadhurst United v Rye Town II.

Division 3: Mountfield United v Bexhill AAC II, Orington v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Catsfield, Ticehurst v Parkfield.

Division 4: Battle Town Development v Hawkhurst United II, Crowhurst III v Hastings Athletic, Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Comets, Robertsbridge United II v The JC Tackleway II.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Bexhill Rovers v Jesters Town.

Macron Store Hastings Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Bexhill AAC v Hawkhurst United.

Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Burwash v Westfield III.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Westfield v Crowhurst.

Eastbourne FA Vice-Presidents Cup (1.30pm): Sovereign Saints II v Herstmonceux.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 10-23 (+17 goal difference), Rye Town 8-22 (+11), Westfield II 8-21 (+18), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), The JC Tackleway 11-18 (+1), Hollington United 11-16 (+2), Sandhurst 12-16 (+1), Bexhill AAC 9-15 (+1), Sidley United 10-10 (-11), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Hawkhurst United 12-6 (-28), Bexhill Town* 10-(-)1 (-20). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 7-18 (+20), Ninfield 6-15 (+9), Peche Hill Select 5-12 (+3), Little Common II 9-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-3), Herstmonceux* 7-10 (+5), Battle Town II 7-1 (-12), Hollington United II* 7-(-)1 (-21). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 12-26 (+21), Rye Town II 10-20 (+15), Crowhurst II 8-16 (+7), Bexhill Rovers 8-15 (+10), Victoria Baptists 9-12 (-4), Hooe 9-11 (-2), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Sedlescombe Rangers II 10-9 (-5), Robertsbridge United 6-3 (-11), Sovereign Saints II 7-3 (-27).

Division 3: Parkfield 8-18 (+7), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Bexhill AAC II 8-11 (+5), Mountfield United 6-11 (0), Orington 9-11 (-3), Ticehurst* 7-9 (+3), Westfield III 8-9 (0), Welcroft Park Rangers II 9-8 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9-5 (-21). * = points adjusted