East Sussex Football League: Hawkhurst United upset Westfield reserves as cup action takes centre stage

Attention turned to cup action for teams in the top three tiers of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League last weekend.

A dozen first-round ties were played in the Macron Store Hastings Cup on a gloriously sunny Saturday at the end of a week of seemingly relentless rain.

Arguably the standout result was a superb 3-0 win for Division One side Hawkhurst United away to Premier Division outfit Westfield II.

The Hawks have lost their opening three league matches, yet stunned a Westfield team lying fourth in the top flight and unbeaten in its previous four encounters.

Meanwhile, four Division Two sides - Bexhill AAC II, Catsfield, Little Common II and Wadhurst United - overcame Division One opposition.

Common, who have yet to win in Division Two, prevailed 5-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw at home to Northiam 75, who have yet to lose in Division One.

In the game itself, two Jay Abid goals and a George Stonham finish for Common were matched by Sebastian Collingwood, Tim Doe and Chris Aldous for Northiam.

A solitary Harry Bateman goal was enough for Wadhurst to upset SC Pass & Move Arrows, who have won their first two league encounters, away from home.

AAC pulled off a 3-0 victory away to a St Leonards Social outfit which was playing three tiers above them last season. Leo Oliver’s double and one from Luke Cave did the damage.

Catsfield, who are top of Division Two, enjoyed a 3-0 home success against Crowhurst II, who are bottom of Division One.

Ben Newman's strike separated the sides at half time before Jacob Jones and David Burch stretched the Cats' advantage after the turnaround.

Seven Premier Division clubs - Bexhill AAC, Hollington United, Jesters Town, Punnetts Town, Rye Town, Sandhurst and Sidley United - progressed to the last 16.

Punnetts were the day's most emphatic winners, banging in 11 goals in the second half to seal a 13-0 home thumping of Division One team Battle Town II.

Harry Worsell and Josh Albert each plundered hat-tricks, Tristan Jarvis and Craig Norman bagged two apiece, and Jamie Salvidge and Mark Phillips and an own completed the tally.

Sandhurst saw off Sedlescombe Rangers Development 8-0 via the goals of Jon Bilsby (2), Matthew Goldsmith (2), Thomas Thomson, Joe Walsh, Rob Briley and Tom Sayer.

Charlie Stevens blasted a hat-trick as Premier Division leaders and last term's finalists in this competition Rye triumphed 7-3 at Jesters Town II.

Sam Henham, Tom Boss, Colin Burley and Harley Osborne were also on target for Rye, while Luca Greenley came off the bench to strike twice for Division Two new boys Jesters.

Cup holders Hollington prevailed 2-0 away to Victoria Baptists, of Division Two, courtesy of strikes by Harry Loates and Darrell Shaw.

AAC were pushed all the way by Division One club Herstmonceux before securing a 3-2 win at Sidley Recreation Ground.

Strikes by Zack McEniry, Simon Tomlinson and James Magraw proved just enough for AAC, with Charlie Mackay and Jack Sutton on the scoresheet for Herstmonceux.

Sidley edged past Sedlescombe Rangers 5-4 on penalties after the all-Premier Division affair had ended in a 2-2 draw.

During the game itself, an 83rd-minute own goal got Sidley back on level terms after Andy Atkin's opener had been overturned by a Brooklyn Pennells brace for Rangers.

Jesters received a walkover away to fellow top-flight outfit Bexhill Town, who have now withdrawn from the league just months on from their astonishing escape from relegation.

Ninfield, from Division One, hit six goals in the first half on their way to a 10-1 drubbing of Division Two visitors Parkfield.

Joe Trigwell came off the bench to net a second-half hat-trick, Jordan Uttley scored twice, and Danny Austin, Liam Austin, Mark Franks, Charlie Harmer and Jason Taylor also got in on the act for Ninfield. James Graham nabbed Parkfield’s consolation.

Moving on to the league action and The JC Tackleway II and Burwash are neck and neck on 10 points from four matches in Division Three.

Tackleway continue to have the edge on goal difference after hitting three goals in either half to emerge 6-3 victors at home to Robertsbridge United.

Anton Neil and Wes Peoples struck twice each, and Mark Blanche and Ashley Da Costa also scored for the leaders. Philip Huleatt, Freddie Bransby-Zachary and Ellis Dunga replied.

Two goals apiece from Russell Fyfe and Charley Lock earned Burwash a 4-2 success at Battle Town Development, for whom Jake Godfrey struck twice.

A 5-1 triumph at home to Ticehurst took Crowhurst III's points tally to nine from a possible 12 and kept them just a point off the pace.

Two Oliver Clark goals, and one apiece from Joshua Naylor and Joe Millar continued the Crows' decent start to the campaign.

Orington celebrated their first win of 2024/25 at the fourth time of asking after outgunning Westfield IV by the same margin, moving up two positions to sixth in the process.

Spencer Sharkey was Orington's hero with a four-goal salvo after Thomas Blything had opened the scoring. Kian Jamieson was Westfield's marksman.

Sovereign Saints Development are the new pacesetters in Division Four after they won and previous leaders Robertsbridge United II lost.

Chris Williams' brace, and the finishes of Wayne Green and Alexander Scott did the damage in Saints' 4-0 home win over Hawkhurst United II.

Robertsbridge's three-match winning start to the season was ended by a 3-0 loss away to Bexhill AAC III which saw them drop to fourth.

Dexter Bawn, Kurt Excell and Luke Dangerfield notched for AAC as they moved above Robertsbridge to third on goal difference.

League newcomers Pevensey & Westham are up to second - a point behind Saints with a game in hand - following an 8-0 rout of Icklesham Casuals.

Stuart Potter (2), Calum Sherriff (2), Charlie Chambers, Diego Henriques, Callum Holles and Horane Blackwood scored for Pevensey, who have yet to concede a goal this term.

The JC Tackleway III are two points off the pace in fifth, yet remain undefeated following a 3-3 away draw against Northiam 75 II.

Rikki Matthews' hat-trick for Tackleway was matched by the goals of Julian Carney, Ryan Penney and Tyler Wilson for Northiam.

It was third time lucky for Hastings Comets as they chalked up their first points by defeating St Leonards Social II 3-0. Jordan Bull, Danny Croft and Ben Tudor were the scorers.

This coming Saturday’s programme includes a number of second-round encounters in the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 5-15 (+11 goal difference), Sandhurst 4-7 (0), Jesters Town 3-6 (+4), Westfield II 4-5 (+3), Hollington United 3-4 (+4), Punnetts Town 3-4 (-1), Sidley United 5-3 (-10), The JC Tackleway 3-2 (-2), Bexhill AAC 3-2 (-4), Sedlescombe Rangers 3-1 (-5). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Rye Town II 3-7 (+8), Herstmonceux 2-6 (+13), SC Pass & Move 2-6 (+8), Northiam 75 3-5 (+5), St Leonards Social 3-4 (0), Ninfield 1-1 (0), Battle Town II 3-1 (-7), Hawkhurst United 3-0 (-13), Crowhurst II 2-0 (-14).

Division 2 (all played 3 matches): Catsfield 7pts (+6), Westfield III 7 (+4), Wadhurst United 6 (+2), Jesters Town II 6 (-1), Bexhill AAC II 5 (+2), Parkfield 4 (+1), Victoria Baptists 2 (-2), Hooe 2 (-2), Little Common II 1 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 0 (-4).

Division 3 (all played 4 matches): The JC Tackleway II 10pts (+12), Burwash 10 (+5), Crowhurst III 9 (+8), Mountfield United 7 (+2), Battle Town Development 6 (+1), Orington 4 (-1), Robertsbridge United 4 (-2), Ticehurst 4 (-4), Hastings Athletic 3 (-5), Westfield IV 0 (-16).

Division 4 (played-points): Sovereign Saints Development 4-10 (+20), Pevensey & Westham 3-9 (+17), Bexhill AAC III 4-9 (+12), Robertsbridge United II 4-9 (+11), The JC Tackleway III 4-8 (+13), Northiam 75 II 4-7 (+11), Hastings Comets 3-3 (-1), Icklesham Casuals 4-3 (-10), Hawkhurst United II 4-0 (-15), St Leonards Social II 3-0 (-23), Hastings Athletic II 3-0 (-35).

Fixtures – Saturday October 5 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Sidley United, Punnetts Town v Jesters Town, Rye Town v Sedlescombe Rangers, Sandhurst v Hollington United, The JC Tackleway v Westfield II.

Division 1: Crowhurst II v Battle Town II, SC Pass & Move v St Leonards Social.

Division 2: Jesters Town II v Little Common II, Parkfield v Bexhill AAC II, Wadhurst United v Catsfield, Westfield III v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Division 3: Robertsbridge United v Crowhurst III (1.30pm), Ticehurst v Westfield IV.

Division 4: Hastings Comets v Northiam 75 II, Icklesham Casuals v Hawkhurst United II, Robertsbridge United II v The JC Tackleway III (3.30pm), St Leonards Social II v Sovereign Saints Development.

Macron Store Hastings Cup, 1st round: Hooe v Rye Town II.

Macron Store Hastings Vase, 1st round: Hastings Athletic v Orington, Hastings Athletic II v Bexhill AAC III.

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup, 2nd round: A Brighter Community v Victoria Baptists (1.30pm), BN Dons Saturday v Ninfield, Burwash v Battle Town Development, Northiam 75 v Bracklesham Bay, Stedham United II v Herstmonceux, The View Saturday v Pevensey & Westham, Preston Manor Royals v Mountfield United.