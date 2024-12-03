East Sussex Football League: Hollington United beat Sandhurst to go three points clear at top

Hollington United have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League after continuing their winning run.

The Lions made it seven Premier Division victories in a row by scoring twice in either half in a 4-1 success at home to fifth-placed Sandhurst on Saturday.

A Rosh Wells double, and one each from Archie Baker and Danny Woodley did the damage for the leaders, while Matthew Goldsmith nabbed a consolation for Sandhurst.

Hollington took full advantage of the second-versus-fourth clash between Rye Town and Westfield II being postponed to open up clear daylight at the summit.

Third-placed Punnetts Town also maintained their good form with a 3-1 triumph away to Bexhill AAC, keeping them eight points behind Hollington having played two fewer matches.

The goals of Josh Albert, Ryan Molyneux and Jamie Salvidge earned Punnetts a sixth straight win in all competitions, a sequence in which they've netted 29 goals. Adam Hickey was AAC’s scorer.

Casey Ham plundered a hat-trick as Sidley United ended a four-match losing streak in league and cup by defeating The JC Tackleway 3-2 at Hooe Recreation Ground. Toby Payne struck twice in response.

Eighth-placed Sidley now trail their victims only on goal difference and are just a point outside the top four, albeit having played more games than any other side in the top flight.

It was honours even in the big game in Division One as top dogs SC Pass & Move and unbeaten Ninfield fought out a 1-1 draw.

Both the goals came during the first half, with Joshua Paige on target for Pass & Move and Jason Taylor for Ninfield.

Ninfield remain 11 points behind Pass & Move with four games in hand.

Second-placed Northiam 75 moved a couple of points closer to the leaders without kicking a ball as they received a home walkover against Crowhurst II.

Northiam, who like Ninfield are yet to taste defeat in the league this season, are now eight points adrift of Pass & Move having played three fewer fixtures.

Rye Town II jumped above Ninfield into the top three on the back of a narrow 3-2 away win against Hawkhurst United.

Liam Sayer claimed two of the goals for Rye, who are a point behind Northiam having played once more. Lamin Njie and Annour Moussa were on the mark for Hawkhurst.

Herstmonceux put a stop to successive losses in which they've conceded 15 goals by edging past Battle Town II 2-1 at Lime Cross.

The finishing of Adam Bartlett and Jake Brown got fifth-placed Herstmonceux back to winning ways, while Guy Ballard's goal wasn't quite enough to earn Battle the point they needed to move off the bottom.

It's as you were at the top of Division Two after the leading three sides all added three more points to their respective tallies.

Table-topping Bexhill AAC II followed up their 3-2 cup victory away to Wadhurst United three weeks earlier by winning 4-2 at Washwell Lane in the league.

River-Jay Gray, Leo Oliver, Luke Cave and Alfie Aubrey got the goals that gave AAC another win, while Jack Pearman and Ryan Watkins were on the scoresheet for fourth-placed Wadhurst.

Victoria Baptists remain two points off the pace in second after extending their winning run to six matches in all competitions with a 3-1 Eastbourne derby success at Parkfield.

James Bellett’s brace and one from Jack McLean ensured the Baptists, like AAC, remain unbeaten in the league. Jake Garnell replied for Parkfield.

Westfield III are a further point back in third, albeit having played once more than the top two, following a 4-2 triumph away to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Two Jack Harris goals, and one apiece by Alfie Clark and Frankie Walbrin earned Westfield the points in a game which was level at 1-1 at half time.

Connor Hensher and Joshua Neville-Podmore found the net for a Rangers outfit which finished the contest with 10 men.

Fifth-placed Little Common II narrowly got the better of Catsfield for the second time in November.

Having won a high-scoring reverse fixture 5-4 four weeks earlier, this time a solitary Attilio Field goal was enough to give Common the spoils and put them level on points with Wadhurst.

The JC Tackleway II replaced Mountfield United at the summit of Division Three after beating them 3-2 at Bexhill Road.

A brace of Harley Millward goals and a Mark Blance finish clinched a fifth consecutive league and cup win for the new table-toppers.

Strikes by Harry Compton and Dylan Harley couldn't save Mountfield from a first league loss of the season, and they now sit two points behind their conquerors in third.

Crowhurst III climbed above Mountfield to second - behind Tackleway on goal difference having played once more - courtesy of a 3-2 home win against 10-man Burwash.

Joe Millar, Jacob Waller and Tommy Whelan were all on the scoresheet for the Crows, while Samuel Murrell netted a first-half double for a Burwash side which has now lost three matches in a row by a one-goal margin.

Fourth-placed Ticehurst struck five times in the first half en route to a 7-0 victory at home to Hastings Athletic.

Rob Guile (2), Luca Rosenberg, Joe Kennard, Joshua Jevon and Harvey Maskell were on the mark for Ticehurst, who had won the reverse fixture 6-1 just a fortnight previously.

A solitary Rhys Edwards goal was enough for Orington to overcome Westfield IV and rise into the top five, having taken nine points from the last 12 available.

Division Four pacesetters Northiam 75 II preserved their three-point advantage by ending the unbeaten league record of third-placed The JC Tackleway III.

A double from substitute Jordan Turner, as well as strikes by Cieran Fitzgerald and Alex Neville, gave Northiam a 4-1 success in a key encounter at Bexhill Road. Taylor Buckingham retaliated.

Second-placed Pevensey & Westham kept up the pressure by pipping Robertsbridge United II 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller at Eastbourne Sports Park.

The finishing of Joe Sherriff (2), Callum Holles, Dean Waters and Stuart Potter proved just enough for Pevensey, who have two games in hand on Northiam.

Fifth-placed Robertsbridge returned home empty-handed despite the goals of Owen Palmer, Lewis Chapman, Benjamin Hack and Jack Dean.

Bexhill AAC III are lurking dangerously in fourth following their seventh win in nine league outings, a 7-0 triumph away to Hastings Athletic II.

Two goals apiece from Mark Funnell, Andrew Matthews and Ian Rise, plus a Dexter Bawn finish, kept AAC seven points adrift of Northiam having played three fewer fixtures.

Kieron Buss was among the scorers as Icklesham Casuals celebrated their first win since way back on September 14.

Casuals defeated sixth-placed Sovereign Saints Development 2-0 on home soil and jumped up two positions to eighth as a result.

St Leonards Social II slipped to second from bottom despite recovering from 2-1 down at half time to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Hastings Comets.

Two Abdou Nije goals for Social cancelled out a Brandon Smith brace for seventh-placed Comets at Tilekiln.

The ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4) first-round tie between Robertsbridge United and Battle Town Development was postponed.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 10-25 (+31 goal difference), Rye Town 10-22 (+8), Punnetts Town 8-17 (+13), Westfield II 8-11 (+6), Sandhurst 10-11 (-8), Jesters Town 8-10 (0), The JC Tackleway 9-10 (-6), Sidley United 11-10 (-14), Sedlescombe Rangers 8-5 (-13), Bexhill AAC 8-5 (-17). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 11-28 (+31), Northiam 75 8-20 (+22), Rye Town II 9-19 (+13), Ninfield 7-17 (+17), Herstmonceux 7-12 (+2), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-15), Hawkhurst United 9-6 (-18), Crowhurst II* 10-3 (-34), Battle Town II 10-2 (-18). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 8-20 (+14), Victoria Baptists 8-18 (+20), Westfield III 9-17 (+1), Wadhurst United 8-13 (+7), Little Common II 8-13 (+4), Parkfield 9-9 (-5), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Catsfield 10-6 (-10), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9-1 (-25). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 10-25 (+28), Crowhurst III 11-25 (+23), Mountfield United 10-23 (+20), Ticehurst 11-20 (+14), Orington 9-13 (-2), Burwash 8-11 (+2), Robertsbridge United 9-7 (-7), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Hastings Athletic 11-6 (-27), Westfield IV 8-0 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 12-29 (+34), Pevensey & Westham 10-26 (+53), The JC Tackleway III 11-22 (+38), Bexhill AAC III 9-22 (+31), Robertsbridge United II 10-15 (+4), Sovereign Saints Development 10-14 (+14), Hastings Comets 9-9 (+7), Icklesham Casuals 11-8 (-23), Hawkhurst United II 11-7 (-22), St Leonards Social II 10-7 (-24), Hastings Athletic II 9-0 (-112).

Fixtures – Saturday December 7 (kick-off 2pm)

Premier Division: Hollington United v The JC Tackleway, Punnetts Town v Sidley United, Rye Town v Bexhill AAC, Sandhurst v Westfield II, Sedlescombe Rangers v Jesters Town.

Division 1: Battle Town II v Ninfield, Herstmonceux v Hawkhurst United, Northiam 75 v Rye Town II, St Leonards Social v SC Pass & Move.

Division 2: Hooe v Little Common II, Parkfield v Catsfield, Wadhurst United v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Division 3: Burwash v Robertsbridge United, Crowhurst III v Battle Town Development, Mountfield United v Hastings Athletic, Orington v Ticehurst, Westfield IV v The JC Tackleway II.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v Sovereign Saints Development, Hastings Athletic II v Hastings Comets, Hawkhurst United II v Icklesham Casuals, Robertsbridge United II v Pevensey & Westham, St Leonards Social II v Northiam 75 II.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 4th round: Victoria Baptists v Ashurst United.