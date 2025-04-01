Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollington United have been crowned champions of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League for the 15th time.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lions clinched the Premier Division title with two games to spare courtesy of a 2-0 win away to Jesters Town on Saturday.

A goal in either half from Archie Baker and Aaron Cochrane earned long-time leaders Hollington their 13th win in 16 league outings this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollington first won the league almost a century ago in 1926/27 and this is their 11th East Sussex League title triumph in the last 31 years. They were also Mid-Sussex League champions in 2022/23.

Hollington United's title celebrations begin - picture by Pete Bates

Ross Southwood, the Hollington manager, said: “I’m absolutely made up for the boys and all at the football club – winning leagues isn’t easy, but with the hard work and dedication they put in, they truly deserve it."

As it happened, Hollington would have been guaranteed top spot even if they had lost at Hailsham Community College.

That’s because third-placed Punnetts Town – the only team which had a mathematical chance of reeling them in prior to last weekend – were beaten 3-0 at second-placed Rye Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Kearley’s double and one from Charlie Stevens put Rye seven points ahead of Punnetts in the race for second having played two more matches.

Hollington United's title celebrations continue - picture by Pete Bates

It also marked the end of a five-match winning run for a Punnetts side which has already reached two cup finals this season and could yet get to a third.

The JC Tackleway’s hopes of finishing fourth were dented by a 3-0 loss away to Sandhurst, who they drew 4-4 with in the previous weekend’s reverse fixture.

A Jon Bilsby brace and Thomas Thomson’s finish gave eighth-placed Sandhurst all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westfield II scored four second-half goals to run out 6-1 victors at home to Sidley United in a match where both teams netted in the opening two minutes.

Dan Tyler, Conor McManus, Steffan Davies, Jamie Crone and Ethan Alexander were among the scorers for the Westies, who appear likely to move up from their present position of seventh given their games in hand.

Tony Atkin gave sixth-placed Sidley a first-minute lead in their first outing since back on February 22.

Sedlescombe Rangers prevailed 4-1 against Bexhill AAC in the battle of the bottom two at Oaklands Park – and are now four points above their victims having played twice more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Ben Steadman goals, and one each by Riesse Stewart and Joseph Hanny ensured Sedlescombe avenged a cup defeat to the same opponents by the same scoreline a fortnight previously. Chris Cumming-Bart’s strike was the highlight of AAC’s afternoon.

Ninfield took a big step closer to the Division One title with a 2-0 away success against third-placed Rye Town II.

The finishing of Jon-Jo Wright and Pip Hatch gave the leaders a 10th consecutive win in all competitions and put them four points clear at the top of the table.

In fact, Ninfield need just two points from their remaining two league encounters to be sure of finishing top of the pile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourth-placed Northiam 75 are now the only side who could in theory catch Ninfield and they kept themselves in the mix with a 3-0 triumph at home to Crowhurst II.

Gabriel Norris jumped off the bench to net two of the goals and Stephen Housago got the other.

Bexhill AAC II hit the front in Division Two without kicking a ball after being awarded a walkover away to Catsfield.

AAC are now a point clear of previous pacesetters Victoria Baptists with a game in hand. Both remain undefeated in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westfield III missed the chance to move back into the top three, despite hitting back from 3-1 down with five minutes left to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Parkfield.

Alfie Apps, Alfie Clark and Stamford Welch were on target for Westfield, while Lee Chittick, Robert Graham and Joe Smith notched for a Parkfield outfit which is in the bottom two on goal difference having now completed its league programme.

Fifth beat sixth as Wadhurst United ran out 3-1 winners at Hooe thanks to the goals of Morgan Norris, Jack Pearman and Ryan Watkins. Jay Skinner-Swain was Hooe’s marksman.

There are also new leaders in Division Three after The JC Tackleway II leapfrogged Crowhurst III with a 5-2 away win over Battle Town Development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Anton Neil hat-trick, and one each from John Booth and Harley Millward fired Tackleway to the summit.

Tackleway are a point clear of the Crows with a game in hand and seven above third-placed Mountfield United having played twice more.

Eighth-placed Robertsbridge United struck three times after the break to complete a 4-1 victory at sixth-placed Burwash.

Benjamin Hack’s double, and strikes by Aaron Parris and Owen Palmer got the job done for the Bridge, despite Charley Lock finding the net for Burwash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A convincing 8-0 Eastbourne derby success away to Sovereign Saints Development extended Pevensey & Westham’s lead at the top of Division Four to five points.

Stuart Potter led the way with a hat-trick, Liam McCann bagged a brace, and Joe Sherriff, Charlie Chambers and Jamie Cherryman also got in on the act for Pevensey, who have played twice more than second-placed The JC Tackleway III.

Two of the other teams in the title picture went head-to-head at Sidley Recreation Ground and fourth-placed Northiam 75 II emerged 2-0 victors over third-placed Bexhill AAC III.

Luke Darvill’s double put Northiam within two points of their victims with two games in hand and kept them nine adrift of Pevensey having played four fewer fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing a trio of away wins – and clean sheets – in the bottom tier, Icklesham Casuals triumphed 3-0 against Robertsbridge United II at The Clappers.

Two George Stoodley goals helped Icklesham move up a spot to eighth – two positions below their beaten opponents.

The JC Tackleway III and Westfield IV advanced to the quarter-finals of the Macron Store Hastings Vase.

Division Four high-fliers Tackleway got there after pulling off a thrilling 5-4 home win over Division Three promotion contenders Mountfield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals of Kale Hakos (2), Danny Turner (2) and Adam Hull proved just enough for Tackleway, despite Dylan Harley (2), Michael Morgan and Joseph Morgan scoring for 10-man Mountfield.

Westfield, from Division Three, overcame St Leonards Social II, from Division Four, 2-0 away from home via the finishing of Kian Jamieson and Reuben Webbe.

Little Common II sprung something of a surprise by defeating higher-grade Hawkhurst United 2-1 in a Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup first-round contest.

Attilio Field’s two goals sent Division Two side Common through to the quarter-finals at the expense of Division One team Hawkhurst, whose scorer was Annour Moussa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Commoners will entertain Wadhurst United or Battle Town II in the last eight.

Crowhurst III eased into the last eight of the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup by outgunning Hawkhurst United II 9-1 away from home.

Liam Oxley netted a hat-trick, Jake Ball and Tyler Lawson scored twice each, and Joe Millar and Cal Daykin also hit the net as the Division Three high-fliers defeated their Division Four hosts. Finn Mutter nabbed the Hawks’ consolation.

The Crows’ reward is a home tie against Icklesham Casuals.

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 16-41 (+39 goal difference), Rye Town 16-31 (+11), Punnetts Town 14-24 (+15), The JC Tackleway 16-21 (-5), Jesters Town 16-20 (+2), Sidley United 17-20 (-21), Westfield II 12-17 (+9), Sandhurst 13-16 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers 16-12 (-20), Bexhill AAC 14-8 (-25). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1 (played-points): Ninfield 14-38 (+41), SC Pass & Move 16-34 (+31), Rye Town II 14-31 (+29), Northiam 75 13-30 (+29), Herstmonceux 14-16 (-13), St Leonards Social 16-15 (-19), Hawkhurst United 13-13 (-19), Crowhurst II 14-5 (-49), Battle Town II 16-4 (-30).

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 12-32 (+25), Victoria Baptists 13-31 (+30), Little Common II 13-23 (+4), Westfield III 13-23 (-4), Wadhurst United 12-20 (+11), Hooe 12-12 (+1), Catsfield 13-12 (-6), Parkfield 16-12 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-1 (-48). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 16-38 (+42), Crowhurst III 17-37 (+29), Mountfield United 14-31 (+32), Ticehurst 15-23 (+4), Orington 18-20 (-2), Burwash 14-18 (+1), Battle Town Development 13-18 (-16), Robertsbridge United 13-17 (-2), Hastings Athletic 16-7 (-46), Westfield IV 12-2 (-42).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 19-45 (+83), The JC Tackleway III 17-40 (+67), Bexhill AAC III 17-38 (+39), Northiam 75 II 15-36 (+40), Sovereign Saints Development 15-26 (+14), Robertsbridge United II 17-24 (+10), Hastings Comets* 20-18 (-7), Icklesham Casuals 18-18 (-13), Hawkhurst United II 19-16 (-35), St Leonards Social II 16-13 (-43), Hastings Athletic II* 17-0 (-155). * = points adjusted.

Fixtures – Saturday April 5 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Westfield II v The JC Tackleway (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1: Herstmonceux v Northiam 75, Rye Town II v Hawkhurst United.

Division 2: Catsfield v Hooe, Victoria Baptists v Wadhurst United, Westfield III v Little Common II (12noon).

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Mountfield United, Hastings Athletic v Burwash, Robertsbridge United v The JC Tackleway II (3pm).

Division 4: Icklesham Casuals v The JC Tackleway III, Northiam 75 II v Pevensey & Westham, St Leonards Social II v Hastings Athletic II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macron Store Hastings Vase, 2nd round: Bexhill AAC III v Crowhurst III (12noon), Hawkhurst United II v Ticehurst.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final: Sandhurst v Bexhill AAC.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup, 1st round: Bexhill AAC II v St Leonards Social (3pm), Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Crowhurst II.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup quarter-final: Robertsbridge United II v Westfield IV (12noon).

Wednesday April 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4: Robertsbridge United II v Northiam 75 II (6.30pm).

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup final: Punnetts Town v Rustington (at Lancing FC, 7.30pm).

Thursday April 10 (kick-off 6.30pm)

Division 3: Robertsbridge United v Westfield IV.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup, 1st round: Wadhurst United v Battle Town II.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup quarter-final: Crowhurst III v Icklesham Casuals.