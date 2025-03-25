East Sussex Football League: Hollington United made to wait for title glory after Rye Town draw

Hollington United will have to wait a little while longer to be crowned Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League champions.

The Lions would have secured the Premier Division title with a victory away to second-placed Rye Town on Saturday, but a 2-2 draw means the champagne remains on ice.

Danny Woodley was at the double for 10-man Hollington, but the leaders were denied a 12th consecutive league win by Sam Henham’s brace for Rye.

Rye - champions for the past two seasons - cannot now catch Hollington as they trail them by 10 points with three matches remaining.

Hollington United pictured earlier in the season | Pete Bates

But third-placed Punnetts Town, who are 14 points adrift of the leaders with five to play, could mathematically reel in Hollington – although realistically they’re playing for second.

Punnetts, who are already through to two cup finals this term, recorded their third consecutive 3-1 win in all competitions as they overcame Bexhill AAC.

Nick Moore, Mark Phillips and substitute Jamie Salvidge netted for Punnetts, while Ashley Elphick provided the AAC response.

The JC Tackleway crept into the top flight's top four following an entertaining 4-4 draw at home to eighth-placed Sandhurst.

Two Toby Payne goals, and one apiece from Taylor Beale and Ben Thorpe for Tackleway were matched by Thomas McClintock, Alfie Field, Adam Hsuan and Jon Bilsby for Sandhurst.

Ninfield hit the front in Division One courtesy of a 2-1 victory away to Herstmonceux - their ninth successive league and cup win.

The finishing of Joe Trigwell and Ryan Souter proved just enough for the new top dogs. Charlie Mackay netted for fifth-placed Herstmonceux.

Ninfield are a point clear of SC Pass & Move, who have already finished, and four better off than third-placed Rye Town II.

Northiam 75, who are eight points off the pace in fourth, bounced back from losing their unbeaten league record the previous weekend by overcoming St Leonards Social 3-0.

Chris Aldous, Sebastian Collingwood and Jordan Turner got the goals at Tilekiln.

The clash of the bottom two ended all-square as Battle Town II and Crowhurst II shared six goals at Battle Recreation Ground.

Shea Potter, Norman Webb and Adam Thompsett hit the net for Battle, who led 2-1 at the break, while Jack Harman, Reece Roberts Lea and Harry Spice scored for Crowhurst.

The result means that Battle will prop up the table at the season’s end as they remain a point behind the Crows and have now completed their league programme.

Bexhill AAC II boosted their Division Two title hopes with a 5-2 home triumph over Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

A Leo Oliver hat-trick and Rhys Oliver’s double did the trick for AAC, while Tom Swift bagged both Sedlescombe goals in their final league outing of 2024/25.

AAC are now within two points of leaders Victoria Baptists, who weren't in action at the weekend, with two games in hand.

The weekend's other third-tier encounter ended in a 1-1 draw between Parkfield and Wadhurst United at Eastbourne Sports Park.

Joe Smith struck for Parkfield, who are second from bottom with one match remaining, against fifth-placed opposition.

The top two in Division Three both hit seven goals as they won their latest encounters in resounding fashion against the bottom two.

Table-topping Crowhurst III prevailed 7-2 at home to Hastings Athletic to stay two points clear of The JC Tackleway II having played twice more.

Joe Millar and Liam Oxley struck twice each for the Crows, whose other marksmen were Jake Ball, Nathan Dolby and Arron Scrace. Taylor Phillips and Dudley Prosser replied for Athletic.

Tackleway, who possess a better goal difference than Crowhurst, struck five times in the second half to see off Westfield IV away from home.

Anton Neil led the way with a hat-trick, Harley Millward bagged a brace, and Mark Blanche and Wesleigh Peoples also got in on the act.

Burwash leapfrogged Battle Town Development into the top six after beating them 4-0 at Swan Meadow.

Daniel Murrell's double, and one apiece from substitute Russell Fyfe and Lee Mansfield did the damage.

The Division Four title race remains intriguingly poised, with four teams still very much in with a chance of glory.

Second-placed The JC Tackleway III are now two points adrift of leaders Pevensey & Westham having played a match fewer following a walkover against Hastings Comets.

In fact, seventh-placed Comets have conceded all of their remaining fixtures.

A solitary Drew Holden goal was enough to give third-placed Bexhill AAC III the spoils against Hawkhurst United II. AAC are now within four points of Pevensey with two games in hand.

Sovereign Saints Development jumped above Robertsbridge United II into the top five after beating them 4-3 at The Clappers.

The goals of Samuel Agrela, Thomas Gregory, Jak Oldroyd and Chris Williams won it for Saints, despite Benjamin Hack (2) and Aaron Wood scoring for the Bridge.

St Leonards Social II enhanced their chances of finishing outside the bottom two by winning 3-2 away to third-bottom Icklesham Casuals.

Kia Majidi, Ricky Rogers and Timmylea Saunters were on the scoresheet for Social, while Thomas Cumber and George Stoodley notched for Icklesham.

Mountfield United and Pevensey & Westham will contest the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions Three/Four) final after winning their respective semi-finals at Bexhill College.

Dylan Harley and Jonathan Novis were among the scorers as Division Three high-fliers Mountfield overcame Division Four outfit Northiam 75 II 3-0 in the first of the last-four ties.

And Division Four leaders Pevensey then got the better of Division Three side Ticehurst 5-3 in the other semi-final, which was level at 2-2 at half time.

Charlie Chambers and Callum Holles both struck twice for Pevensey, whose other goal was scored by Jamie Putland. Danny McGahan and Joshua Jevon were among the Ticehurst scorers.

SC Pass & Move and Westfield III are the first teams through to the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Charlie Honey grabbed the only goal as Pass & Move edged past fellow Division One high-fliers Rye Town II at Netherfield Recreation Ground.

Westfield also narrowly progressed against opposition from their own division, winning 3-2 at home to Catsfield in an all-Division Two affair.

Alex Southall, Sam Way and Jordon Vandepeer were the Westies' marksmen, while Adam Barham and David Burch found the net for the Cats.

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 15-38 (+37 goal difference), Rye Town 15-28 (+8), Punnetts Town 13-24 (+18), The JC Tackleway 15-21 (-2), Jesters Town 15-21 (+4), Sidley United 16-20 (-16), Westfield II 11-14 (+4), Sandhurst 12-13 (-8), Sedlescombe Rangers 15-9 (-23), Bexhill AAC 13-8 (-22). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Ninfield 13-35 (+39), SC Pass & Move 16-34 (+31), Rye Town II 13-31 (+31), Northiam 75 12-27 (+26), Herstmonceux 14-16 (-13), St Leonards Social 16-15 (-19), Hawkhurst United 13-13 (-19), Crowhurst II 13-5 (-46), Battle Town II 16-4 (-30).

Division 2 (played-points): Victoria Baptists 13-31 (+30), Bexhill AAC II 11-29 (+25), Little Common II 13-23 (+4), Westfield III 12-21 (-4), Wadhurst United 11-17 (+9), Hooe 11-12 (+3), Catsfield 12-12 (-6), Parkfield 15-11 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-1 (-48). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 17-37 (+29), The JC Tackleway II 15-35 (+39), Mountfield United 14-31 (+32), Ticehurst 15-23 (+4), Orington 18-20 (-2), Burwash 13-18 (+4), Battle Town Development 12-18 (-13), Robertsbridge United 12-14 (-5), Hastings Athletic 16-7 (-46), Westfield IV 12-2 (-42).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 18-42 (+75), The JC Tackleway III 17-40 (+67), Bexhill AAC III 16-38 (+41), Northiam 75 II 14-33 (+38), Sovereign Saints Development 14-26 (+22), Robertsbridge United II 16-24 (+13), Hastings Comets* 20-18 (-7), Hawkhurst United II 19-16 (-35), Icklesham Casuals 17-15 (-16), St Leonards Social II 16-13 (-43), Hastings Athletic II* 17-0 (-155). * = points adjusted.

Fixtures – Saturday March 29 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Jesters Town v Hollington United, Rye Town v Punnetts Town (12.30pm), Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway, Sedlescombe Rangers v Bexhill AAC, Westfield II v Sidley United.

Division 1: Northiam 75 v Crowhurst II, Rye Town II v Ninfield (3pm).

Division 2: Catsfield v Bexhill AAC II, Hooe v Wadhurst United, Westfield III v Parkfield.

Division 3: Battle Town Development v The JC Tackleway II, Burwash v Robertsbridge United.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v Northiam 75 II, Robertsbridge United II v Icklesham Casuals, Sovereign Saints Development v Pevensey & Westham.

ESFL Macron Store Hastings Vase, 2nd round: St Leonards Social II v Westfield IV, The JC Tackleway III v Mountfield United.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup, 1st round: Little Common II v Hawkhurst United.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup, 1st round: Hawkhurst United II v Crowhurst III.