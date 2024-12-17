East Sussex Football League: Hollington United nine points clear at Christmas

East Sussex Football League round-up

Hollington United head into the festive break with a nine-point lead at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lions, who have played two games more than second-placed Rye Town, extended their advantage on the back of a 5-3 home win against Sedlescombe Rangers last weekend.

Archie Baker's double and one apiece from Jordan Ray, Danny Woodley and substitute Zak Boutwood gave Hollington a ninth consecutive victory in all competitions. Sedlescombe replied through two Adam Bond goals and a Brooklyn Pennells finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Punnetts Town missed the chance to jump above Rye in the Premier Division standings after being held to a 1-1 draw by The JC Tackleway.

Mark Phillips was on target for Punnetts, but their run of seven successive league and cup wins was halted by a Toby Payne goal for sixth-placed Tackleway at Bexhill Road.

Fourth-placed Westfield II netted twice in either half to secure a 4-2 success over a Jesters Town side playing its first home fixture since way back in August.

A Baxter Orchard brace and one each by Jay Tomlin and Thierno Diallo did the damage for the Westies, while Jake Barker and Muss Camara scored second-half goals for Jesters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandhurst, who trail Westfield on goal difference, picked up three points without kicking a ball via an away walkover against Sidley United.

Northiam 75 emerged 2-1 winners at home to SC Pass & Move in the clash of Division One's top two – and closed to within five points of their victims having played three fewer matches.

Bobby Bowles and William Goodsell were on the scoresheet as Northiam preserved their undefeated league record even though they finished with 10 men.

Oliver MacDonald and Callum Hadaway both plundered hat-tricks as third-placed Rye Town II thumped Herstmonceux 11-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Foulkes (2), Oliver Barrow and William Brown also hit the net for Rye, who are six points off the pace with two games in hand on Pass & Move.

Fourth-placed Ninfield are very much in title contention too after netting five second-half goals without reply to see off Crowhurst II 7-1.

Jordan Uttley led the way with a hat-trick, while Charlie Harmer, Jason Taylor, Joe Trigwell and Pip Hatch also notched for a Ninfield team now sitting eight points behind Pass & Move having played four fewer fixtures. Brandon Miah claimed Crowhurst's goal.

After going eight league and cup matches without a win, St Leonards Social made it back-to-back triumphs by overcoming Battle Town II 3-1 at Tilekiln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Ashley McCann goals and one from Terry Smith ensured Social ended 2024 on a high, despite Jamie Smith finding the net for Battle.

It's as you were at the summit of Division Two after leaders Bexhill AAC II and second-placed Victoria Baptists both recorded convincing wins.

AAC preserved their two-point advantage after scoring twice in either half to prevail 4-0 away to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Jayden Douglin, Leo Oliver, Bradley Gray and River-Jay Gray were on target for the third-tier top dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria, who like AAC are still unbeaten in the league, made it seven victories in a row across all competitions by defeating third-placed Westfield III 6-0.

Jamie Bunn helped himself to a hat-trick and James Bellett, Kyle Daines and Thomas Williamson also got in on the act.

With Division Three title rivals The JC Tackleway II and Mountfield United having their games postponed, there was a real opportunity for Crowhurst III.

But though the Crows went top - a point clear of Tackleway having played twice more - they had to make do with a 1-1 home draw against seventh-placed Robertsbridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cal Daykin's goal for Crowhurst was matched by an Aaron Parris finish for a Robertsbridge outfit which has taken four points off the new leaders this term.

Fifth-placed Orington made it three wins on the spin by getting the better of Hastings Athletic 6-2 in the battle of Bexhill Road.

Hat-trick hero Spencer Sharkey was joined on the Orington scoresheet by Frank Fuller and Brandon Easley. Kyle Brooker and Steven Rowlands were Athletic's marksmen.

Two Division Four title hopefuls went head-to-head and it was honours even as Pevensey & Westham fought out a 1-1 draw with Bexhill AAC III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac Faith's finish for second-placed Pevensey, who are yet to taste defeat in the league, was matched by a Mark Funnell strike for fourth-placed AAC.

Pevensey are now two points behind leaders Northiam 75 II having played one match fewer, while AAC are six points off the pace with two games in hand.

Northiam's trip to Icklesham Casuals was postponed, along with Sovereign Saints Development versus Robertsbridge United II.

Third-placed The JC Tackleway III closed to within four points of Northiam courtesy of a 20-0 success over Hastings Athletic II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Griffin (4), Andrew Olorenshaw (3), Ryan Harffey (3), Ashton Loft (3), Stanley Coleman (2), Danny Power (2), Myles Chamberlain, Jamie White and Joe Adams got the goals.

St Leonards Social II jumped up three spots to seventh by dint of a 3-2 triumph at home to Hawkhurst United II - one of the teams they leapfrogged.

The goals of Kenny Hutchinson, Abdou Nije and Woody Thomsen proved just enough for Social, despite George Lawrence and Mark Mitchell notching for the Hawks.

There are no matches over the next two weekends as the league pauses for Christmas, with the action set to resume on Saturday January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 12-31 (+34 goal difference), Rye Town 10-22 (+8), Punnetts Town 10-21 (+18), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), Sandhurst 11-14 (-8), The JC Tackleway 11-11 (-7), Jesters Town 9-10 (-2), Sidley United 13-10 (-19), Sedlescombe Rangers 9-5 (-15), Bexhill AAC 8-5 (-17). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 12-28 (+30), Northiam 75 9-23 (+23), Rye Town II 10-22 (+24), Ninfield 8-20 (+23), Herstmonceux 8-12 (-9), St Leonards Social 10-10 (-13), Hawkhurst United 9-6 (-18), Crowhurst II* 11-3 (-40), Battle Town II 11-2 (-20). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 9-23 (+18), Victoria Baptists 9-21 (+26), Westfield III 10-17 (-5), Wadhurst United 8-13 (+7), Little Common II 8-13 (+4), Parkfield 9-9 (-5), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Catsfield 10-6 (-10), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 10-1 (-29). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 12-26 (+23), The JC Tackleway II 10-25 (+28), Mountfield United 10-23 (+20), Ticehurst 11-20 (+14), Orington 10-16 (+2), Burwash 8-11 (+2), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Hastings Athletic 12-6 (-31), Westfield IV 8-0 (-34).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 12-29 (+34), Pevensey & Westham 11-27 (+53), The JC Tackleway III 12-25 (+58), Bexhill AAC III 10-23 (+31), Robertsbridge United II 10-15 (+4), Sovereign Saints Development 10-14 (+14), St Leonards Social II 11-10 (-23), Hastings Comets 9-9 (+7), Icklesham Casuals 11-8 (-23), Hawkhurst United II 12-7 (-23), Hastings Athletic II 10-0 (-132).