East Sussex Football League: Hollington United strengthen their hold on top spot with victory in first-versus-third clash

Hollington United strengthened their hold on top spot as the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season resumed after the festive break.

The Lions stretched their advantage at the top of the Premier Division to 11 points after they won 2-1 at home to third-placed Punnetts Town and second-placed Rye Town drew 2-2 away to Sidley United on Saturday.

Archie Baker’s double earned Hollington a 10th straight win in all competitions, while a Josh Albert goal for Punnetts couldn’t prevent their run of 12 league and cup matches without defeat coming to an end.

Rye, who have two games in hand on Hollington, saw a two-goal lead slip away as they had to settle for a share of the spoils against seventh-placed Sidley.

Hollington Utd have strengthened their hold on top spot in the ESFL premier - picture by Pete Bates

The goals of Callum Hadaway and Sam Henham seemingly had Rye in command, but Sidley rallied through the finishing of Andy Atkin and Archie Ball.

Elsewhere in the top flight, The JC Tackleway moved up to fifth courtesy of a 3-0 home victory over a Sedlescombe Rangers side which is now bottom of the standings on goal difference.

A Toby Payne brace and one from Taylor Beale gave Tackleway a first win in seven league fixtures.

Ninfield jumped up from fourth to second in Division One – and gave their title hopes a huge boost – by overcoming leaders SC Pass & Move 4-2.

Strikes by Pip Hatch, Jordan Uttley, Jon-Jo Wright and Jason Taylor fired Ninfield to a win which puts them within five points of their victims having played four fewer matches.

Ninfield have the edge on goal difference over third-placed Northiam 75, whose trip to Hawkhurst United was among several postponements at the weekend, although both are still unbeaten in the league.

In the only Division Two encounter to beat the weather, third-placed Westfield III triumphed 2-1 at Parkfield to move closer to the top two.

Charlie Cornford and Alex Southall were on the scoresheet for the Westies, who trail second-placed Victoria Baptists by a point having played twice more. Lee Chittick struck for Parkfield.

Crowhurst III emerged 3-2 victors at home to The JC Tackleway II in the battle of Division Three’s top two.

The finishing of Cal Daykin, Joe Millar and Nathan Dolby meant the Crows narrowly came away with the spoils, despite Dayne Beaumont and Nathan Hartney scoring for Tackleway.

Crowhurst are now four points clear of Tackleway having played two more matches. Third-placed Mountfield United, whose local derby at Robertsbridge United was called off, are also very much in title contention.

At the opposite end of the fourth tier, Westfield IV picked up their first point of the campaign at the ninth attempt thanks to a 3-3 home draw against Hastings Athletic.

Kian Jamieson’s hat-trick finally opened the Westies’ account for 2024/25, while the goals of Finlay Lage-Seijo, Joshua White and Dudley Prosser earned Athletic a point which lifted them out of the bottom two.

The last remaining unbeaten record in Division Four was brought to a halt as second-placed Pevensey & Westham were beaten 5-1 away to Bexhill AAC III.

Two Louis Haffenden goals, and one apiece from Andrew Matthews, Leo Oliver and Aidan Crouch gave AAC an impressive victory which lifted them up to third. Callum Holles provided the sole highlight for Pevensey.

AAC are now just a point behind Pevensey with a game in hand and six adrift of table-topping Northiam 75 II having played two fewer encounters.

Northiam increased their lead to five points on the back of a 5-1 home success against Hastings Comets.

Nick Batehup, Matthew Bricknell, Adam Gerken, Tyler Wilson and Justin Hemmings were on the mark for the top dogs, while Luke Darvill nabbed the Comets’ consolation.

Ellis Dunga and Benjamin Hack both helped themselves to hat-tricks as fifth-placed Robertsbridge United II ran out 8-1 winners away to Hastings Athletic II.

Aaron Wood and Sam Wilkinson also hit the back of the net for the Bridge on a grey and chilly January afternoon.

This coming Saturday’s fixtures – weather permitting – include a top-of-the-table clash between Rye and Hollington, plus Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals for Punnetts Town and Westfield II.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 13-34 (+35 goal difference), Rye Town 11-23 (+8), Punnetts Town 11-21 (+17), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), The JC Tackleway 12-14 (-4), Sandhurst 11-14 (-8), Sidley United 14-11 (-19), Jesters Town 9-10 (-2), Bexhill AAC 8-5 (-17), Sedlescombe Rangers 10-5 (-18). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 13-28 (+28), Ninfield 9-23 (+25), Northiam 75 9-23 (+23), Rye Town II 10-22 (+24), Herstmonceux 8-12 (-9), St Leonards Social 10-10 (-13), Hawkhurst United 9-6 (-18), Crowhurst II* 11-3 (-40), Battle Town II 11-2 (-20). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 9-23 (+18), Victoria Baptists 9-21 (+26), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Wadhurst United 8-13 (+7), Little Common II 8-13 (+4), Parkfield 10-9 (-6), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Catsfield 10-6 (-10), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 10-1 (-29). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 13-29 (+24), The JC Tackleway II 11-25 (+27), Mountfield United 10-23 (+20), Ticehurst 11-20 (+14), Orington 10-16 (+2), Burwash 8-11 (+2), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Hastings Athletic 13-7 (-31), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Westfield IV 9-1 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 13-32 (+38), Pevensey & Westham 12-27 (+49), Bexhill AAC III 11-26 (+35), The JC Tackleway III 12-25 (+58), Robertsbridge United II 11-18 (+11), Sovereign Saints Development 10-14 (+14), St Leonards Social II 11-10 (-23), Hastings Comets 10-9 (+3), Icklesham Casuals 11-8 (-23), Hawkhurst United II 12-7 (-23), Hastings Athletic II 11-0 (-139).

Fixtures – Saturday January 11 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Jesters Town v Sidley United, Rye Town v Hollington United, Sedlescombe Rangers v Bexhill AAC, The JC Tackleway v Sandhurst.

Division 1: Ninfield v Herstmonceux, St Leonards Social v Northiam 75.

Division 2: Bexhill AAC II v Parkfield, Hooe v Catsfield, Little Common II v Wadhurst United, Westfield III v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Orington, Burwash v Westfield IV, Mountfield United v Crowhurst III.

Division 4: Hastings Athletic II v Icklesham Casuals, Pevensey & Westham v St Leonards Social II (4pm), Robertsbridge United II v Northiam 75 II, Sovereign Saints Development v Hastings Comets, The JC Tackleway III v Hawkhurst United II.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals: TD Shipley v Punnetts Town, Westfield II v Ridgewood.