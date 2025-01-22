Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollington United’s chances of winning the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League title have seemingly been getting better and better by the week.

And the Lions’ hopes of Premier Division glory were further boosted without even playing last weekend as their two closest rivals dropped points.

Second-placed Rye Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Sandhurst and third-placed Punnetts Town lost 3-2 to Sidley United, meaning Hollington need nine points from their remaining five games to be certain of top spot.

Rye’s draw was their third in their last four league matches and they’ve only won one of their last five, leaving their chances of a third successive title triumph looking extremely slim.

Hollington Utd are the 2024-25 ESFL frontrunners

The goals of Liam Sayer and Bailey Phillipse for Rye weren’t enough because Alfie Field netted twice in quick succession for a Sandhurst side which is up to fifth.

Punnetts were brought down to earth after their splendid Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final victory the previous weekend as they lost for the second league game in a row.

Tristan Jarvis’s two goals weren’t enough for 10-man Punnetts as a Casey Ham hat-trick propelled opponents Sidley up three positions into the top four following back-to-back wins.

Elsewhere, Bexhill AAC prevailed 2-1 at home to Sedlescombe Rangers in the battle of the top flight’s bottom two, moving three points above their victims as a result.

Zack McEniry and Jonny Sloat struck for AAC in a fixture which brought them to the midway point in their league programme, while Adam Bond found the target for Sedlescombe.

Four points cover the top four teams in Division One after another eventful afternoon in the race for the leading positions.

SC Pass & Move’s lead is down to two points over second-placed Ninfield and third-placed Northiam 75, both of whom remain unbeaten and have four games in hand on the top dogs.

Strikes by Jan Bailey, Adam Gerken and Ryan Harffey gave Northiam a 3-2 success over 10-man Pass & Move, whose marksmen were Harry Jackson and Joshua Paige.

Jason Taylor’s brace, and one apiece by Ryan Hawley, Charlie Harmer and Jack White fired Ninfield to a 5-0 win at Battle Town II.

Fourth-placed Rye Town II kept themselves firmly in the mix via a 6-1 home victory over Crowhurst II.

Taylor Field and Rob Levett netted twice each for Rye, whose other scorers were Oliver MacDonald and Anthony Hughes.

The sixth-versus-seventh clash between St Leonards Social and Hawkhurst United ended in a 1-1 draw.

A Liam Miles goal for Social was matched by Leon Fisher for the Hawks.

The two Division Two encounters involved the bottom four sides.

Catsfield climbed out of the bottom two courtesy of a 3-1 triumph away to Sedlescombe Rangers Development – just their second league win in a season containing lots of draws and narrow losses.

Jacob Jones, Luke Quinnell and Lenny Andrew were on the scoresheet for the Cats at Oaklands Park, while Ashley Russell was on the mark for Rangers.

Hooe replaced Catsfield in the bottom two after recording their fifth draw in eight league outings this season, this time 2-2 against Parkfield.

Oliver MacDonald and Bobby Lincoln got the goals for Hooe, but Neale Blackham’s double ensured honours ended even.

The meeting of top and bottom in Division Three produced an astonishing 6-6 draw.

Despite being nine positions and 28 points apart in the standings, Crowhurst III and Westfield IV shared 12 goals in a thriller at Crowhurst Recreation Ground.

Joe Millar fired in a hat-trick, Nathan Dolby bagged a brace and Oliver Clark also found the back of the net for the table-topping Crows.

Yet it still wasn’t enough because Daniel Harvey plundered a treble of his own, and Bobby Baldock, Rex Barrett and Isaac Standivan also notched to secure Westfield only their second point of the campaign.

Second-placed The JC Tackleway II and third-placed Mountfield United both won to close in on the leaders.

Tackleway are now just two points behind with two games in hand after scoring twice in either half to see off fourth-placed Ticehurst 4-1.

Anton Neil helped himself to a hat-trick – taking his tally to 19 for the season – and Harley Millward also netted for Tackleway, while Rob Guile provided the Ticehurst response.

Mountfield outgunned Hastings Athletic 8-1 on home turf to move within four points of the leaders having played three fewer matches.

Aaron Brindley, Cameron Clark, John Coates, George Dean, Steven Fortsch, Dylan Harley and Michael Green all notched as Mountfield shared the goals around.

Fifth-placed Orington marked their first outing of 2025 with a fourth consecutive league win.

Two Ryan Edwards strikes earned Orington a 2-1 success at sixth-placed Burwash, whose scorer was Blake Marchant.

Neither of Division Four’s top two were in action, which presented the two other sides in promotion contention – Bexhill AAC III and The JC Tackleway III – with a chance to close in.

And they experienced contrasting fortunes as Tackleway won 7-1 against St Leonards Social II and AAC lost 3-2 away to Hastings Comets, with Tackleway climbing above AAC as a result.

Kale Williams bagged a brace, and Jordan Brindley, Sam Logan, Charlie Coglan, Bobby Griffin and Ryan Jinks also struck for Tackleway, who now trail leaders Northiam 75 II by six points. Frankie Deeprose nabbed a consolation for Social.

AAC finished with 10 men as they were beaten for only the second time in the league all term.

Ashley Carey and Ian Rise were their scorers, but seventh-placed Comets chalked up their third league win of 2024/25 thanks to the finishing of Jordan Bull, Harry Shaw and Brandon Smith.

Sixth-placed Sovereign Saints Development struck six times in the second half to defeat Hastings Athletic II 7-1 away from home.

David Iniama (2), Leslie Spencer (2), Wayne Green, Tyriece Whiteoak and Chris Williams were the Saints’ scorers.

And Hawkhurst United II overturned a 2-1 half-time deficit to win 3-2 at home to Icklesham Casuals and move up two spots to eighth.

Two George Stoodley goals had given Casuals the edge at the break, but the Hawks came out on top thanks to the finishing of Sam Beaney, Louis Hazell and Jack Weeks.

First-round ties were also contested in each of the league’s three knockout competitions.

Westfield II edged out Jesters Town 4-3 after extra-time to reach the quarter-finals of the ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division), where they will visit The JC Tackleway.

Jay Tomlin nabbed a 90th-minute equaliser and then struck an extra-time winner for Westfield, whose other scorers were Gordon Cuddington and Baxter Orchard.

Teddy Baldwin plundered a hat-trick for Jesters, yet still ended up on the losing side.

Division Two outfit Wadhurst United thumped Herstmonceux, of Division One, 9-0 at Washwell Lane in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2).

Harry Bateman, Jack Pearman and Edward Sawday helped themselves to two goals each, and Toby Kent, Morgan Norris and Nathan Cook also got in on the act.

Wadhurst will be on home turf once again in round two, against Crowhurst II.

Robertsbridge United outgunned Division Three rivals Battle Town Development 5-1 in round one of the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4).

Two Lewis Chapman goals, and one each from George Barrow, Zak Bolton and Aaron Parris did the damage for the Bridge. A Toby Jones finish was all Battle had to show for their efforts.

Robertsbridge’s reward is another home tie, against The JC Tackleway II, in the last 16.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 13-34 (+35 goal difference), Rye Town 12-24 (+8), Punnetts Town 12-21 (+16), Sidley United 16-17 (-17), Sandhurst 12-15 (-8), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), The JC Tackleway 12-14 (-4), Jesters Town 10-10 (-3), Bexhill AAC 9-8 (-16), Sedlescombe Rangers 11-5 (-19). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 14-28 (+27), Ninfield 10-26 (+30), Northiam 75 10-26 (+24), Rye Town II 11-25 (+29), Herstmonceux 8-12 (-9), St Leonards Social 11-11 (-13), Hawkhurst United 10-7 (-18), Crowhurst II* 12-3 (-45), Battle Town II 12-2 (-25). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Victoria Baptists 9-21 (+26), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Little Common II 9-16 (+5), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Parkfield 12-10 (-10), Catsfield 11-9 (-8), Hooe 8-8 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 11-1 (-31). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 14-30 (+24), The JC Tackleway II 12-28 (+30), Mountfield United 11-26 (+27), Ticehurst 12-20 (+11), Orington 11-19 (+3), Burwash 9-11 (+1), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Hastings Athletic 14-7 (-38), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Westfield IV 10-2 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 13-32 (+38), Pevensey & Westham 13-30 (+55), The JC Tackleway III 13-28 (+64), Bexhill AAC III 12-26 (+34), Robertsbridge United II 11-18 (+11), Sovereign Saints Development 11-17 (+20), Hastings Comets 11-12 (+4), Hawkhurst United II 13-10 (-22), St Leonards Social II 13-10 (-35), Icklesham Casuals 12-8 (-24), Hastings Athletic II 12-0 (-145).

Fixtures – Saturday January 25 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Jesters Town v Bexhill AAC.

Division 4: Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Athletic II, The JC Tackleway III v Hastings Comets.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) quarter-finals: Hollington United v Sedlescombe Rangers, Punnetts Town v Rye Town, Sandhurst v Sidley United.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2), 2nd round: Battle Town II v Westfield III, Bexhill AAC II v SC Pass & Move, Catsfield v Ninfield, Hawkhurst United v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Northiam 75 v Parkfield, St Leonards Social v Rye Town II, Wadhurst United v Crowhurst II. 1st round: Little Common II v Victoria Baptists.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), 2nd round: Burwash v Northiam 75 II, Crowhurst III v Sovereign Saints Development, Hastings Athletic v St Leonards Social II, Pevensey & Westham v Orington (4pm), Ticehurst v Hawkhurst United II, Westfield IV v Mountfield United.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final: Westfield II v Ridgewood.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round: The JC Tackleway v Hailsham Town.