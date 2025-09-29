East Sussex Football League: In-form Westfield prevail on penalties in Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Westfield II pulled off another fine result on a weekend of Cup action for clubs in the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League.

The unbeaten Premier Division leaders knocked last season's finalists Punnetts Town out of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup in round one.

Westfield prevailed 2-1 on penalties at the Knight and Davey Community Stadium after the game itself had ended in a 2-2 draw.

Jamie Crone scored both Westfield goals against a Punnetts side which came third in the East Sussex League last term before moving to the Mid-Sussex League in the summer.

Westfield will host fellow East Sussex League team The JC Tackleway or Mid-Sussex League Championship pacesetters Hurstpierpoint in round two.

Elsewhere, a number of first-round ties were played in the East Sussex League's Macron Store Hastings Cup and Macron Store Hastings Vase competitions.

Most of the results in the Cup followed the formbook, although Herstmonceux and Northiam 75 II enjoyed notable victories over higher-grade opponents. Herstmonceux, who have lost their opening three games in Division One, edged past a Tackleway side lying third in the Premier Division 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Bobby Bowles (2) and Josh Eaton scored for Tackleway during the match itself, but it was the visitors who came out on top in the shootout.

Division Two outfit Northiam ran out 3-0 winners at home to their Division One opponents Victoria Baptists. Jordan Bull, Alex Neville and Brandon Smith got the goals.

Meanwhile, Jason Taylor plundered a hat-trick as Premier Division newcomers Ninfield saw off Crowhurst II, from Division One, 6-2. Liam Austin, James Miriam-Batchelor and Louis Walker also netted for Ninfield, while Jacob Waller and Aston Sweetman hit the target for Crowhurst.

Another top-flight outfit, Sidley United, moved safely through on the back of a 4-0 win away to Robertsbridge United, of Division Two. Sidley led through an Archie Ball strike at the break, and second-half goals from Finlay Jack, Adam Smith and Frankie Manning completed the job.

Wadhurst United edged past Hawkhurst United 4-3 in a contest between the teams sitting top and bottom of Division One respectively. Wadhurst went through thanks to a Ryan Watkins brace, and one apiece by Morgan Norris and Jack Pearman. Leon Fisher's double and a Nebiyu Elias goal weren't quite enough for the Hawks.

In another close encounter, Mountfield United narrowly got the better of Division Two rivals Parkfield 3-2 at Riverhall. Two Dylan Harley goals and one from Steven Fortsch ensured Mountfield progressed to round two. Oliver Truman was among the scorers for Parkfield.

The other all-Division Two affair proved to be rather more one-sided as The JC Tackleway II outgunned visitors Battle Town II 8-0. Anton Neil, Dayne Beaumont and Steve Payne all struck twice, while Stephen Cresswell and Jack Franklin also got in on the act.

Rye Town, of the Premier Division, went through without even kicking a ball after receiving a home walkover against Division One side Bexhill AAC.

League new boys Ninfield II were the only team to defeat higher-level opposition in the opening stage of the Vase.

Ninfield, who are second in Division Four, enjoyed a 3-1 success away from home against a Ticehurst outfit lying second in Division Three. Lucas Zon's brace and a Regan Constable strike ensured Ninfield's strong start to the campaign continued, even though Adam Brotherwood was on target for Ticehurst.

Andrew Matthews banged in a hat-trick as Bexhill AAC II triumphed 7-2 away to fellow Division Three side Icklesham Casuals. Ashley Carey, Frankie Deeprose, Mark Funnell and Jacob Lee also netted for AAC, while Kieron Buss and Archie Brunt found the target for Icklesham.

Not to be outdone by their clubmates, Bexhill AAC III powered to a 6-1 win at St Leonards Social II in an all-Division Four tie. The goals of Kenny Hutchinson (2), Jayden Douglin, Louis Haffenden, Luke Willard and Harvey Fiore did the damage for AAC. Sonny Dullaway nabbed Social's consolation.

Wittersham also enjoyed a comfortable passage through to round two after running out 5-1 winners at home to Battle Town Development. Richard Weller led the way with a hat-trick, and was joined on the scoresheet by George Taylor and Freddie Barker. Shea Potter conjured up the sole highlight for Battle.

Hawkhurst United II scored two second-half goals without reply to prevail 3-1 against fellow Division Four outfit Northiam 75 III. Grant Hyner came off the bench to net twice for the Hawks, whose other marksman was Louis Hazell. Leon Evans netted for 10-man Northiam.

The match between Division Three sides Burwash and The JC Tackleway III at Swan Meadow was abandoned.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Westfield II 3-9 (+5 goal difference), Battle Town 3-6 (+3), The JC Tackleway 3-6 (-1), Sidley United 3-4 (+3), Rye Town 3-4 (+2), Ninfield 2-4 (+1), Jesters Town 3-1 (-4), Sandhurst 2-0 (-4), Northiam 75 2-0 (-5).

Division 1: Wadhurst United 4-10 (+9), Bexhill AAC 4-10 (+3), SC Pass+Move 3-6 (+2), Crowhurst II 4-6 (0), Westfield III 4-5 (+1), Victoria Baptists 2-3 (-1), Herstmonceux 3-0 (-3), St Leonards Social 1-0 (-4), Hawkhurst United 3-0 (-7).

Division 2: Little Common II 4-12 (+26), Parkfield 4-9 (+1), The JC Tackleway II 2-6 (+7), Catsfield 3-4 (0), Northiam 75 II 3-4 (-1), Mountfield United 4-4 (-9), Robertsbridge United 4-1 (-14), Battle Town II 4-0 (-10).

Division 3: The JC Tackleway III 3-9 (+10), Ticehurst 4-9 (+1), Pevensey & Westham 4-7 (+3), Bexhill AAC II 3-5 (+5), Wittersham 4-4 (-1), Hollington United II 2-3 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers 3-3 (+2), Burwash 2-3 (0), Icklesham Casuals 4-3 (-5), Hastings Athletic 3-3 (-8), Battle Town Development 2-0 (-13).

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III 4-9 (+17), Ninfield II 4-9 (+8), Robertsbridge United II 3-7 (+4), Hawkhurst United II 4-7 (-4), Herstmonceux II 3-6 (+29), St Leonards Social II 3-6 (+3), Northiam 75 III 3-3 (0), Little Common III 3-3 (-6), Hollington Hawks Youth 3-3 (-8), Icklesham Casuals II 3-0 (-13), Hastings Athletic II 3-0 (-30).

Fixtures - Saturday October 4 (2pm kick-off)

Premier Division: Rye Town v Battle Town.

Division 1: Crowhurst II v SC Pass+Move, Herstmonceux v Bexhill AAC, Wadhurst United v Hawkhurst United.

Division 2: Battle Town II v The JC Tackleway II, Catsfield v Robertsbridge United, Little Common II v Northiam 75 II, Mountfield United v Parkfield.

Division 3: Burwash v The JC Tackleway III, Pevensey & Westham v Battle Town Development, Sedlescombe Rangers v Bexhill AAC II, Ticehurst v Hastings Athletic.

Division 4: Hastings Athletic II v Hawkhurst United II, Little Common III v Herstmonceux II, Ninfield II v Bexhill AAC III, Northiam 75 III v St Leonards Social II, Robertsbridge United II v Icklesham Casuals II.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round: The JC Tackleway v Hurstpierpoint.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 1st round: Billingshurst III v Icklesham Casuals, Hollington United II v Hollington Hawks Youth, Victoria Baptists v Ringmer AFC II.

Kent Junior Cup B, 1st round: Wittersham v Roselands.

ESFL Macron Store Hastings Cup, 1st round: Sandhurst v Jesters Town, Westfield II v St Leonards Social.