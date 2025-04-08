Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two more divisional champions have been crowned in the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League.

After Hollington United clinched the Premier Division title the previous weekend, Ninfield and The JC Tackleway II were confirmed as winners of Division One and Division Three respectively on Saturday.

Ninfield’s glory was rubber-stamped without them even playing.

Fourth-placed Northiam 75 – the only team who could mathematically catch Ninfield before last weekend – had to win away to fifth-placed Herstmonceux to keep alive their outside title hopes.

Pre-season action for The JC Tackleway - picture by Paul Huggins

But Northiam could only manage a goalless draw, meaning they trail Ninfield by seven points with two matches remaining.

Third-placed Rye Town II, meanwhile, boosted their hopes of finishing runners-up with a narrow 1-0 home win over Hawkhurst United, Rob Levett scoring the only goal.

Rye trail second-placed SC Pass & Move, who have already finished their programme, on goal difference and are three points above Northiam having played once more.

Tackleway sealed top spot in the fourth tier with a game to spare after they won and third-placed Mountfield United lost.

Anton Neil (2), Harley Millward and Steve Payne got the goals as Tackleway ran out 4-1 victors away to Robertsbridge United. Aaron Parris replied for the Bridge.

That left Tackleway four points above second-placed Crowhurst III, who also have one match remaining, and 10 better off than a Mountfield side which has three fixtures to go.

Mountfield suffered only their second league loss of the campaign, going down 4-2 at Battle Town Development.

Aaron Brindley was among the scorers for Mountfield against a Battle team which jumped up two places into the top five.

Saturday’s other Division Three encounter, between Hastings Athletic and Burwash, was abandoned.

The weekend’s sole Premier Division clash ended all square as Westfield II and The JC Tackleway played out a 1-1 draw.

A Conor McManus goal for seventh-placed Westfield was matched by a strike from substitute Jordan Brindley for fourth-placed Tackleway.

Victoria Baptists returned to the summit of Division Two, but not in the fashion they would’ve wanted as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Wadhurst United at Old Town Recreation Ground.

The goals of Kyle Daines, Aaron West and Chris May for the Baptists were cancelled out by a Ryan Watkins hat-trick for the fifth-placed visitors.

It means Victoria are top on goal difference, albeit having played twice more than second-placed Bexhill AAC II.

Westfield III leapfrogged Little Common II into the top three after pipping them 3-2 at The Parish Field.

Sam Way’s double and one from Alfie Apps proved just enough for the Westies, despite Attilio Field and Tristan Hinz netting for the Commoners.

Catsfield received a home walkover against Hooe and moved above them to sixth as a result.

The top two in Division Four both recorded five-star wins to strengthen their title aspirations.

Table-topping Pevensey & Westham wrapped up their league programme with a 5-2 success away to fourth-placed Northiam 75 II.

Reece Shaw bagged a brace, and Isaac Faith, Connor Middleton and Stuart Potter also hit the net for Pevensey. Matthew Bricknell and Joe Powell supplied the Northiam response.

Daniel Barrellie, Ashton Loft, Andrew Olorenshaw, Ben Thorpe and Sam Logan were on the scoresheet as second-placed The JC Tackleway III triumphed 5-0 at Icklesham Casuals.

Tackleway therefore remain five points behind Pevensey, but will be crowned champions if they win their remaining two league matches.

Northiam are the only other team who could still finish top, although it would require an unlikely sequence of events for that to happen.

Northiam would need to win their last four games and pull off a 50-goal swing in goal difference to pip Pevensey and even then they would need Tackleway to drop points.

A five-goal salvo from Kenny Hutchinson helped fire St Leonards Social II to an 8-0 win over Hastings Athletic II.

Abdou Nije, Timmylea Saunters and Darren Hutchinson were also on the scoresheet as Social climbed out of the bottom two.

Sandhurst booked their place in the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup final courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Bexhill AAC.

Rob Briley’s first-half finish was enough to settle the all-Premier Division affair in favour of the Kent club.

Sandhurst will meet Southern Combination League Division Two high-fliers Hailsham Town or Mid-Sussex League Premier Division leaders Crowhurst in the final.

Bexhill AAC II will entertain Crowhurst II in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

While Crowhurst were awarded a walkover against Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Division Two title hopefuls AAC overcame Division One outfit St Leonards Social 4-2.

River-Jay Gray, Charlie Morgan, Leo Oliver and Harley Thomas were AAC’s goal heroes at Sidley Recreation Ground. Damien March and Ashley McCann netted for Social.

A 3-1 away success over Robertsbridge United II sent Westfield IV into the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup semi-finals.

Two Bobby Baldock goals and a Cayden Jamieson strike ensured Westfield, from Division Three, got the better of their Division Four hosts. Sam Wilkinson retaliated.

Westfield will visit Bexhill AAC III in the last four.

The quarter-final line-up in the Macron Store Hastings Vase was completed by Division Three duo Crowhurst III and Ticehurst.

Ticehurst eased past Hawkhurst United II 10-0 away from home thanks largely to four Danny McGahan goals and a Joshua Jevon hat-trick. Harvey Maskell, Shane Bumstead and Darren Nicol also got in on the act.

Crowhurst saw off Division Four opposition as well, outgunning Bexhill AAC III 4-1 at Sidley Recreation Ground.

Cal Daykin’s two goals, and one apiece by Oliver Clark and Lee Freeman did the trick for the Crows. Jake Hemsley provided the lone AAC response.

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 16-41 (+39 goal difference), Rye Town 16-31 (+11), Punnetts Town 14-24 (+15), The JC Tackleway 17-22 (-5), Jesters Town 16-20 (+2), Sidley United 17-20 (-21), Westfield II 13-18 (+9), Sandhurst 13-16 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers 16-12 (-20), Bexhill AAC 14-8 (-25). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Ninfield 14-38 (+41), SC Pass & Move 16-34 (+31), Rye Town II 15-34 (+30), Northiam 75 14-31 (+29), Herstmonceux 15-17 (-13), St Leonards Social 16-15 (-19), Hawkhurst United 14-13 (-20), Crowhurst II 14-5 (-49), Battle Town II 16-4 (-30).

Division 2 (played-points): Victoria Baptists 14-32 (+30), Bexhill AAC II 12-32 (+25), Westfield III 14-25 (-3), Little Common II 14-23 (+3), Wadhurst United 13-21 (+11), Catsfield 14-15 (-6), Hooe 13-12 (+1), Parkfield 16-12 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-1 (-48). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 17-41 (+45), Crowhurst III 17-37 (+29), Mountfield United 15-31 (+30), Ticehurst 15-23 (+4), Battle Town Development 14-21 (-14), Orington 18-20 (-2), Burwash 14-18 (+1), Robertsbridge United 14-17 (-5), Hastings Athletic 16-7 (-46), Westfield IV 12-2 (-42).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 20-48 (+86), The JC Tackleway III 18-43 (+72), Bexhill AAC III 17-38 (+39), Northiam 75 II 16-36 (+37), Sovereign Saints Development 15-26 (+14), Robertsbridge United II 17-24 (+10), Hastings Comets* 20-18 (-7), Icklesham Casuals 19-18 (-18), St Leonards Social II 17-16 (-35), Hawkhurst United II 19-16 (-35), Hastings Athletic II* 18-0 (-163). * = points adjusted.

Fixtures –

Friday April 11 (kick-off 7.45pm)

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) final: Bexhill AAC II v Ninfield (at Hastings United FC).

Saturday April 12 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v The JC Tackleway (3pm), Jesters Town v Rye Town, Punnetts Town v Hollington United, Sidley United v Sandhurst, Westfield II v Sedlescombe Rangers.

Division 1: Crowhurst II v Herstmonceux, Northiam 75 v Rye Town II.

Division 2: Hooe v Catsfield, Westfield III v Wadhurst United.

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Westfield IV, Burwash v Mountfield United, Hastings Athletic v Robertsbridge United, Ticehurst v The JC Tackleway II.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v The JC Tackleway III (12noon), Sovereign Saints Development v Robertsbridge United II, St Leonards Social II v Icklesham Casuals.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final: Hailsham Town v Crowhurst.

Wednesday April 16 (kick-off 7.45pm)

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) final: Hollington United v Punnetts Town (at Hastings United FC).

Thursday April 17 (kick-off 6.30pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Westfield II v Bexhill AAC.

Division 2: Bexhill AAC II v Westfield III.

Division 3: Westfield IV v Battle Town Development.

Division 4: St Leonards Social II v Northiam 75 II.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): Forest Row II v Victoria Baptists (at Lancing FC).