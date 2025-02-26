There are new leaders in two of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League’s five divisions after a weekend in which nine league and cup matches beat the wet weather.

Ninfield hit the front in Division One following a convincing 8-3 home win against sixth-placed Herstmonceux.

Jordan Uttley’s second-half hat-trick, two each by Jason Taylor and Joe Trigwell, plus a Harry Saunders finish lifted Ninfield a point above long-time pacesetters SC Pass & Move with three games in hand.

They’re also now two points better off than third-placed Northiam 75 having played the same number of matches.

Rye Town in ESFL action

Artur Mendes (2) and Liam Johnson at least ensured Herstmonceux’s run of three successive league and cup fixtures without scoring came to an end.

Victoria Baptists reached the summit of Division Two courtesy of a 6-2 victory away to Little Common II, ending the Commoners’ run of five successive league wins.

Chris May’s hat-trick, and strikes by Kyle Daines, Alex Costello and James Bellett put the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup semi-finalists a point clear of Bexhill AAC II having played once more.

Tristan Hinz and Taylor Norton notched for fourth-placed Common, who had beaten Victoria on penalties in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) at the same venue four weeks previously.

Draw specialists Hooe powered to just their second league win of the season, thumping Sedlescombe Rangers Development 10-1 after racing into a 7-0 half-time lead.

Callum Holt-Burgess led the way with a four-goal salvo, Theo Oak bagged a brace, and Conor Loake, Ephraim Perry-Baylis, Gary Lincoln and Kian Lacey also found the net as Hooe rose two positions to sixth.

Tom Swift nabbed a consolation for Sedlescombe, who need to win all of their three remaining league encounters to stand any chance of finishing off the bottom.

Two Premier Division fixtures got the green light and they produced wins for Jesters Town and Sidley United.

Jesters made it two victories in their last three league outings – and moved up a spot to sixth in the table – by seeing off Sedlescombe Rangers 5-1 at Hailsham Community College.

Muss Camara’s double, and one apiece from Callum Baldwin, Teddy Baldwin and Jake Maynard did the damage for a Jesters side which led 2-0 at half time. Ben Steadman grabbed Sedlescombe’s goal.

Fifth-placed Sidley celebrated their third successive league win after edging out neighbours Bexhill AAC 2-1.

Casey Ham gave Sidley a half-time lead and although Zack McEniry levelled, Lewis Hole won it for the Blues at Sidley Recreation Ground.

AAC did at least have the consolation of moving above Sedlescombe on goal difference and off the foot of the table.

Pevensey & Westham extended their advantage at the top of Division Four to seven points on the back of a 5-2 triumph at Robertsbridge United II.

Stuart Potter and Joe Sherriff found the target twice each, and Isaac Faith also notched for Pevensey, who have played three more games than second-placed Northiam 75 II. Jacob Boast and Ellis Dunga replied.

Seventh edged past eighth as Hastings Comets defeated Icklesham Casuals 3-2 at Bexhill Road for their second win in three league encounters.

Two Danny Croft goals and one from Luke Darvill proved just enough for the Comets, despite Zak Mansfield and George Stoodley scoring for Icklesham.

The semi-final line-up in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) is complete after The JC Tackleway overcame Westfield II 3-2 in the last of the quarter-finals.

Toby Payne (2) and Kale Hakos were on the scoresheet for Tackleway, who will meet league leaders Hollington United in the last four on March 8. Charlie Collings was the scorer of both Westfield goals.

Northiam 75 II booked their spot in the Macron Store Vase quarter-finals via a 1-0 win against Battle Town Development in a match moved to Bexhill Road.

A solitary Adam Gerken strike ensured Division Four high-fliers Northiam narrowly overcame their Division Three opponents.

The JC Tackleway II advanced without even kicking a ball as they were awarded a walkover against fellow Division Three outfit Orington.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 14-37 (+37 goal difference), Rye Town 13-24 (+7), Punnetts Town 12-21 (+16), The JC Tackleway 14-20 (-2), Sidley United 16-20 (-16), Jesters Town 13-16 (+1), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), Sandhurst 11-12 (-8), Bexhill AAC 12-8 (-20), Sedlescombe Rangers 14-8 (-23). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Ninfield 11-29 (+35), SC Pass & Move 14-28 (+27), Northiam 75 11-27 (+24), Rye Town II 11-25 (+29), St Leonards Social 12-14 (-12), Herstmonceux 10-12 (-15), Hawkhurst United 10-7 (-18), Battle Town II 13-3 (-25), Crowhurst II* 12-3 (-45). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Victoria Baptists 11-27 (+30), Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Little Common II 11-19 (+2), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Hooe 9-11 (+3), Parkfield 13-10 (-11), Catsfield 11-9 (-8), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 13-1 (-40). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 13-31 (+32), Crowhurst III 15-31 (+24), Mountfield United 13-28 (+27), Ticehurst 12-20 (+11), Orington 13-20 (+1), Burwash 9-11 (+1), Battle Town Development 8-9 (-14), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Hastings Athletic 15-7 (-41), Westfield IV 10-2 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 16-39 (+67), Northiam 75 II 13-32 (+38), The JC Tackleway III 14-31 (+65), Bexhill AAC III 13-29 (+35), Sovereign Saints Development 12-20 (+21), Robertsbridge United II 13-18 (+7), Hastings Comets 13-15 (+4), Icklesham Casuals 14-11 (-21), Hawkhurst United II 15-10 (-32), St Leonards Social II 13-10 (-35), Hastings Athletic II 14-0 (-149).

Fixtures – Saturday March 1 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Sedlescombe Rangers v Jesters Town.

Division 1: Battle Town II v Rye Town II, Herstmonceux v Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social v SC Pass & Move.

Division 2: Hooe v Little Common II.

Division 3: Burwash v Westfield IV, Mountfield United v Ticehurst, Orington v Battle Town Development.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v St Leonards Social II (12.30pm), Hastings Athletic II v Hastings Comets, Icklesham Casuals v Northiam 75 II, Robertsbridge United II v Hawkhurst United II, The JC Tackleway III v Pevensey & Westham.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) quarter-final: Northiam 75 v Ninfield. 2nd round: Wadhurst United v Crowhurst II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), 2nd round: Crowhurst III v Sovereign Saints Development.

Macron Store Hastings Cup quarter-finals: Bexhill AAC v Catsfield (3pm), Punnetts Town v Hollington United, Rye Town v Sandhurst, Westfield III v Bexhill AAC II.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup semi-final: Victoria Baptists v Newhaven II.