There was disappointment for the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League as Punnetts Town missed out on county cup glory.

The Premier Division outfit lost 2-0 to Southern Combination League Division Two champions Rustington in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup final at the Sussex County FA headquarters in Lancing.

Both goals came during the second half as Rustington, who won 22 and drew two of their 24 league matches this season, lifted the cup for the fourth time and second year in succession.

Despite not returning home with the silverware last Wednesday night, Punnetts can look back with pride on a superb run in the county knockout competition.

Hollington Utd pictured earlier in the season - they are the ESFL premier champions again | Picture: Pete Bates

They came through four rounds to make it to the final, scoring 16 goals and conceding only two along the way.

Meanwhile, Ninfield are celebrating a double after winning the first of this season’s East Sussex League cup finals at The Pilot Field last Friday night.

The Division One champions lifted the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2), sponsored by HMS Building Services, after overcoming Division Two title hopefuls Bexhill AAC II 3-2.

Leo Oliver and substitute Rhys Oliver scored for AAC in the first game they’ve lost all season.

The following afternoon, Rye Town secured the runners-up spot in the Premier Division after they won and third-placed Punnetts Town drew.

Rye scored three second-half goals to prevail 4-1 away to fifth-placed Jesters Town, stretching their unbeaten run to five league and cup matches.

Two Bailey Phillipse goals, and one each by Dan Kearley and Ole Reader did the damage for Rye. Tyler Smith was on target for Jesters.

Punnetts played out a 1-1 draw at home to champions Hollington United in a dress rehearsal for the ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) final four days later.

Nick Moore’s goal for Punnetts was matched by Danny Spice for Hollington.

Fourth-placed The JC Tackleway wrapped up their league programme with a remarkable eighth draw in 18 Premier Division games.

Toby Payne’s goal salvaged a 1-1 draw at Bexhill AAC, who had led at the break through Ben Fergusson.

Sixth-placed Sidley United signed off for 2024/25 with a 3-1 home loss against a Sandhurst side which is up to seventh.

The goals of Thomas Thomson, Adam Hsuan and Alfie Field fired Sandhurst to a third consecutive league and cup win. William Witham provided the highlight of Sidley’s afternoon.

Sedlescombe Rangers gave themselves a six-point cushion above AAC at the foot of the standings courtesy of a 3-1 away success against Westfield II.

Callum Ludlow, Riesse Stewart and Joseph Hanny got the goals as Sedlescombe made it back-to-back wins. Asher Grindle was Westfield’s marksman.

Northiam 75 beat Rye Town II 3-1 in a key contest in the scrap to finish runners-up in Division One.

An Oscar Garcia-Cruz double and one from Sebastian Collingwood did the trick for Northiam in a match where all the goals came during the first half. Darren Warne struck for Rye.

The result leaves second-placed SC Pass & Move, third-placed Northiam and fourth-placed Rye all level on points, with Pass & Move just ahead of Northiam on goals scored.

Pass & Move and Rye have both completed their fixtures, so Northiam need a point from their one remaining match to grab second spot.

That game, however, is away to undefeated champions Ninfield this coming Saturday.

Fifth-placed Herstmonceux signed off on a high note, winning 3-1 away to Crowhurst II.

The third-versus-fifth encounter in Division Two ended all square as Westfield III and Wadhurst United fought out a 1-1 draw.

The goals of Alex Southall for Westfield and Jack Pearman for Wadhurst mean the gap between the two teams remains at four points, with the Westies having played once more.

Having conceded to Catsfield the previous weekend, this time Hooe beat them 3-1 – and moved above the Cats on goal difference into the top six to boot.

A Callum Holt-Burgess brace and Tommy Warren finish gave Hooe the points, despite Lenny Andrew finding the net for Catsfield.

Division Three champions The JC Tackleway II pulled the curtain down on their league campaign in fitting style with a 3-2 success away to Ticehurst.

Ricky Baldwin, Wes Peoples and Bradley Gingell were on the scoresheet as the top dogs overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit. Danny McGahan bagged both Ticehurst goals.

Mountfield United’s hopes of pipping Crowhurst III to the runners-up spot suffered a major blow with a 2-1 away defeat against Burwash.

The finishing of Jamie Pelling and Robert Swaine lifted Burwash into the top six. Matthew Tidmarsh retaliated.

Mountfield must now win their remaining two games and hope Crowhurst lose their last match if they’re to nab second spot.

Battle Town Development climbed above Ticehurst and into the top four after edging out Westfield IV 2-1, despite finishing with 10 men.

Dan Kennedy and Ian Rafati scored for Battle, who head a queue of five teams covered by four points. Kian Jamieson replied.

Westfield picked up their first league win of the campaign last Thursday evening with a 3-0 victory away to Robertsbridge United.

A Daniel Harvey double after Brandon Miah’s opener meant that the Westies tasted league success for the first time at the 13th attempt.

Eighth-placed Robertsbridge bounced straight back, though, by winning 5-3 in an entertaining affair at Hastings Athletic on Saturday.

Danny Turner’s hat-trick, and one apiece from Kurt Harber and Aaron Parris gave the Bridge their sixth league win of 2024/25. Finlay Lage-Seijo, Murphy Mitchell and Joshua White were Athletic's marksmen.

The JC Tackleway III require a win in their final league outing of the campaign – against Sovereign Saints Development on April 26 – to pip Pevensey & Westham to the Division Four title.

Second-placed Tackleway moved within two points of Pevensey, who have already finished, via a 3-0 triumph away to fourth-placed Bexhill AAC III.

Danny Turner’s brace and an Ashton Loft strike at Sidley Recreation Ground put Tackleway 90 minutes away from title glory.

Fifth-placed Sovereign Saints received a walkover at home to Robertsbridge United II, who last Wednesday evening lost 3-0 at home to Northiam 75 II.

Nick Batehup, Luke Darvill and Luke Gasson were on the scoresheet for third-placed Northiam.

Icklesham Casuals moved up a position to seventh on the back of a 3-1 away win over St Leonards Social II.

Two Kieron Buss strikes and one from George Stoodley ensured Casuals wrapped up their league programme on a high note. Oscar Ellwood was Social’s scorer.

Sandhurst’s opponents in the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup final will be Crowhurst.

Mid-Sussex League leaders Crowhurst narrowly overcame Southern Combination League Division Two outfit Hailsham Town 1-0 in the second semi-final at The Beaconsfield.

Two ties were played in the Hastings & District FA knockout competitions last Thursday evening.

Division Two side Wadhurst United edged past Division One team Battle Town II 2-1 in round one of the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup.

The finishing of Ryan Watkins and Daniel O'Neill proved just enough for Wadhurst at Washwell Lane, despite Adam Thompsett netting for Battle.

Joe Millar plundered a four-goal salvo as Crowhurst III saw off Icklesham Casuals 5-0 in a Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup quarter-final.

Cal Daykin was also on target for Division Three high-fliers Crowhurst against their Division Four visitors.

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 17-42 (+39 goal difference), Rye Town 17-34 (+14), Punnetts Town 15-25 (+15), The JC Tackleway 18-23 (-5), Jesters Town 17-20 (-1), Sidley United 18-20 (-23), Sandhurst 14-19 (-3), Westfield II 14-18 (+7), Sedlescombe Rangers 17-15 (-18), Bexhill AAC 15-9 (-25). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Ninfield 14-38 (+41), SC Pass & Move 16-34 (+31), Northiam 75 15-34 (+31), Rye Town II 16-34 (+28), Herstmonceux 16-20 (-11), St Leonards Social 16-15 (-19), Hawkhurst United 14-13 (-20), Crowhurst II 15-5 (-51), Battle Town II 16-4 (-30).

Division 2 (played-points): Victoria Baptists 14-32 (+30), Bexhill AAC II 12-32 (+25), Westfield III 15-26 (-3), Little Common II 14-23 (+3), Wadhurst United 14-22 (+11), Hooe 14-15 (+3), Catsfield 15-15 (-8), Parkfield 16-12 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-1 (-48). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 18-44 (+46), Crowhurst III 17-37 (+29), Mountfield United 16-31 (+29), Battle Town Development 15-24 (-13), Ticehurst 16-23 (+3), Burwash 15-21 (+2), Orington 18-20 (-2), Robertsbridge United 16-20 (-6), Hastings Athletic 17-7 (-48), Westfield IV 14-5 (-40).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 20-48 (+86), The JC Tackleway III 19-46 (+75), Northiam 75 II 17-39 (+40), Bexhill AAC III 18-38 (+36), Sovereign Saints Development 16-29 (+14), Robertsbridge United II 19-24 (+7), Icklesham Casuals 20-21 (-16), Hastings Comets* 20-18 (-7), Hawkhurst United II 19-16 (-35), St Leonards Social II 18-16 (-37), Hastings Athletic II* 18-0 (-163). * = points adjusted.

Fixtures – Saturday April 19 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Jesters Town v Sandhurst, Sedlescombe Rangers v Punnetts Town.

Division 1: Hawkhurst United v Crowhurst II, Ninfield v Northiam 75.

Division 2: Catsfield v Wadhurst United, Little Common II v Hooe (4pm).

Division 3: Burwash v Ticehurst.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v Sovereign Saints Development (12noon).

Macron Store Hastings Cup semi-final: Bexhill AAC II v Bexhill AAC (3pm).

Macron Store Hastings Vase quarter-finals: Crowhurst III v The JC Tackleway II, Northiam 75 II v Ticehurst, The JC Tackleway III v Pevensey & Westham, Westfield IV v Robertsbridge United.

Monday April 21 (kick-off 2pm)

Premier Division: Sandhurst v Bexhill AAC.

Division 3: Crowhurst III v Battle Town Development, Robertsbridge United v Mountfield United, Westfield IV v Ticehurst.

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v Sovereign Saints Development, Northiam 75 II v Hastings Athletic II.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup quarter-final: Bexhill AAC II v Crowhurst II.

Thursday April 24 (kick-off 6.30pm)

Premier Division: Sandhurst v Westfield II.

Division 2: Bexhill AAC II v Hooe, Wadhurst United v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: Westfield IV v Mountfield United.