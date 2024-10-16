East Sussex Football League: Punnetts Town reach county cup quarter-finals as Rye Town go 10 points clear

St Leonards Social II on the ball during their comprehensive victory over Hastings Athletic II at Bexhill Road

A Macron East Sussex Football League club produced a five-star show to power into the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Punnetts Town pulled off a splendid 5-0 win at home to Southern Combination League Division Two outfit Ferring in round three on Saturday, with Harry Worsell netting four of the goals.

Jamie Salvidge also got in on the act as Punnetts set up a last-eight trip to another Southern Combination League Division Two side, TD Shipley, in the new year.

Hollington United were unable to join Punnetts in the quarter-finals, however, after being edged out 3-2 away to Ridgewood in their last-16 tie.

Danny Woodley's brace wasn't quite enough for the Lions against opposition from the Mid-Sussex League Championship.

In the league, meanwhile, Rye Town stretched their lead at the top of the Premier Division to 10 points after making an instant return to winning ways.

The pacesetters hit straight back from their surprise 5-1 defeat against Sedlescombe Rangers seven days previously with a 2-0 victory away to Bexhill AAC.

Will Brown and Dan Kearley were on target as Rye made it 18 points from a possible 21 so far this season, despite finishing with 10 men.

Westfield II moved up three positions to second in a congested part of the table courtesy of a 4-1 home success against Sandhurst.

Jay Tomlin's double, and one apiece from Matt Darby and Jamie Crone did the damage for the Westies. Alfie Field provided Sandhurst's lone response.

The JC Tackleway shot up from seventh to third after making it back-to-back wins with a 3-1 triumph at home to a Jesters Town side which began the weekend in the top three.

Toby Payne and Ashton Loft were among the scorers for Tackleway.

Tony Atkin struck in the 80th and 84th minutes as Sidley United came from 3-2 down to prevail 4-3 in a see-saw seven-goal thriller against Sedlescombe Rangers.

Casey Ham (penalty) and Charlie Laver were Sidley's other scorers as they leapfrogged their victims in the standings.

Rye Town II returned to the summit of Division One on the back of a 3-2 home win against previous leaders SC Pass & Move.

Liam Sayer, Barnaby Osborne and Taylor Field were on the scoresheet as Rye ended their opponents' three-match winning start in the league.

Herstmonceux triumphed by the same score at Hawkhurst United to go second - a point behind Rye with a game in hand.

The goals of Charlie Mackay, Timothy Saunders and Kai Fern-Sprinks extended Herstmonceux's 100 percent record in the league to three fixtures.

Bobby Bowles plundered a four-goal salvo for fourth-placed Northiam 75 in their 6-2 away victory against Crowhurst II.

Jan Bailey and Jordan Turner also struck for Northiam, who are just two points off the top and still unbeaten.

A late Corey Scott penalty earned 10-man Ninfield a 1-0 success at home to Battle Town II in just their second league encounter of the campaign.

Bexhill AAC II went from fourth to first in Division Two after defeating the team which began the weekend at the head of affairs.

A hat-trick from Leo Oliver – the division’s leading scorer – secured a 3-0 triumph for AAC away to previously unbeaten Westfield III, who they now lead by a point.

That result meant Wadhurst United would've hit the front had they had won at home to Little Common II, but a 3-1 defeat has left them two points off the pace third.

Strikes by Jay Abid, Attilio Field and Tristan Hinz sealed a splendid first league win of the term for the Commoners, despite Harry Bateman netting for Wadhurst.

Conor Loake's first-half goal was enough to clinch Hooe's first league win of 2024/25 at the fourth time of asking, away to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Victoria Baptists recorded their third draw in four league outings as their visit from Catsfield ended goalless.

The Eastbourne derby between Parkfield and Jesters Town II was postponed.

The JC Tackleway II and Mountfield United are locked together at the top of Division Three, both with 13 points from five contests.

Tackleway continue to have the edge on goal difference in light of a 6-2 home victory over Orington.

Anton Neil’s treble, two from Wes Peoples and a Harley Millward finish got the job done for the leaders. Orington’s goals were scored by Taylor O'Keefe and Spencer Sharkey.

A Jon Novis brace and Dylan Harley’s strike ensured Mountfield edged out 10-man Robertsbridge United 3-2 at Riverhall. Neil Gofton and Aaron Parris retaliated.

Crowhurst III are up to third - a point adrift of the top two having played an extra fixture - following their 5-0 success over Hastings Athletic.

Nathan Dolby and Joe Millar netted twice each, and Joshua Naylor was also on the scoresheet in Crowhurst's fourth league win out of six.

Danny McGahan helped himself to a hat-trick as fifth-placed Ticehurst triumphed 6-5 in a remarkable 11-goal clash away to Battle Town Development.

Joshua Jevon (2) and Darren Nicol also notched for Ticehurst, while Mason Collyer, Toby Jones, Andy Mills, Matt Ward and Rufus Ross replied for Battle.

The JC Tackleway III have gone level on points with Sovereign Saints Development at the Division Four summit.

Saints still lead the way on goal difference - and remain undefeated - but had to make do with a 1-1 home draw against Northiam 75 II.

Tom Wilding came off the bench to score for Saints, who now have 14 points from a possible 18, while Callum Beattie was fourth-placed Northiam's marksman.

Tackleway have also won four and drawn two of their six assignments to date after seeing off Robertsbridge United II 5-0.

Louie Coglan, Jordan Harley, Ashton Loft, Rikki Matthews and Ryan Harffey were the men on the mark for the division’s top dogs.

A 4-1 away win over Hawkhurst United II has left Bexhill AAC III just two points behind in third - having played once less than the leading pair.

An Andrew Matthews hat-trick led AAC to their fifth victory out of six across all competitions, with Owen Shaw also finding the back of the net. Matthews now has 11 goals already this season.

After four straight losses, St Leonards Social II picked up their first points of the season in style by thumping 10-man Hastings Athletic II 11-1 away from home.

Jake Warner (4), Kenny Hutchinson (3), Harvey Fiore (2) and Woody Thomsen (2) were among the goals for a rampant Social.

Burwash and Pevensey & Westham progressed into round two of the Macron Store Hastings Vase.

Pevensey ran out 3-0 winners away to fellow Division Four team Icklesham Casuals via Connor Middleton's brace and a Calum Sherriff finish.

Burwash, of Division Three, received a home walkover against Hastings Comets, from Division Four.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Rye Town 7-18 (+9 goal difference), Westfield II 6-8 (+5), The JC Tackleway 5-8 (+1), Hollington United 4-7 (+5), Jesters Town 5-7 (+2), Sandhurst 6-7 (-4), Sidley United 6-6 (-9), Punnetts Town 4-5 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers 5-4 (-2), Bexhill AAC 4-2 (-6). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): Rye Town II 4-10 (+9), Herstmonceux 3-9 (+14), SC Pass & Move 4-9 (+9), Northiam 75 4-8 (+9), Ninfield 2-4 (+1), St Leonards Social 4-4 (-2), Battle Town II 5-2 (-8), Crowhurst II 4-1 (-18), Hawkhurst United 4-0 (-14).

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 5-11 (+6), Westfield III 5-10 (+3), Wadhurst United 5-9 (+4), Jesters Town II 4-9 (+1), Catsfield 5-8 (+2), Hooe 4-5 (-1), Parkfield 4-4 (0), Little Common II 5-4 (-5), Victoria Baptists 4-3 (-2), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 5-0 (-8).

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 5-13 (+16), Mountfield United 5-13 (+7), Crowhurst III 6-12 (+12), Burwash 4-10 (+5), Ticehurst 6-10 (+4), Robertsbridge United 6-7 (-2), Battle Town Development 5-6 (0), Orington 5-4 (-5), Hastings Athletic 5-0 (-14), Westfield IV 5-0 (-23).

Division 4 (played-points): Sovereign Saints Development 6-14 (+26), The JC Tackleway III 6-14 (+21), Bexhill AAC III 5-12 (+15), Northiam 75 II 6-11 (+15), Pevensey & Westham 3-9 (+17), Robertsbridge United II 6-9 (+3), Icklesham Casuals 5-4 (-10), Hastings Comets 4-3 (-5), St Leonards Social II 5-3 (-19), Hawkhurst United II 6-1 (-18), Hastings Athletic II 4-0 (-45).

Fixtures – Saturday October 19 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Hollington United v Bexhill AAC, Rye Town v Westfield II (1.30pm), Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway, Sedlescombe Rangers v Jesters Town (1.30pm), Sidley United v Punnetts Town.

Division 1: Crowhurst II v Ninfield, Herstmonceux v St Leonards Social, Rye Town II v Hawkhurst United (3.30pm), SC Pass & Move v Northiam 75.

Division 2: Jesters Town II v Wadhurst United, Parkfield v Hooe, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Bexhill AAC II (3.30pm), Victoria Baptists v Little Common II, Westfield III v Catsfield.

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Mountfield United, Burwash v Westfield IV, Hastings Athletic v Orington, The JC Tackleway II v Crowhurst III, Ticehurst v Robertsbridge United.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v The JC Tackleway III, Hawkhurst United II v Hastings Comets, Icklesham Casuals v Hastings Athletic II, Northiam 75 II v St Leonards Social II, Pevensey & Westham v Sovereign Saints Development.