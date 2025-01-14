East Sussex Football League: Punnetts Town reach Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League will have at least one representative in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Punnetts Town are through to the last four of the county knockout competition for the second time in three seasons following a terrific 3-0 quarter-final win away to TD Shipley on Saturday.

A brace of Alex Burton goals and Macaulay Gray’s strike gave the Premier Division side victory over a team lying fifth in Southern Combination League Division Two.

It was Punnetts’ third Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup success this season, and they’ve scored 12 goals and conceded just one in the process.

Punnetts, who also made the last four two years ago, will be on their travels again in the semi-finals next month – and it could even be an all-East Sussex League affair.

Punnetts will visit Premier Division rivals Westfield II or Mid-Sussex League Premier Division basement dwellers Ridgewood. Their quarter-final was postponed at the weekend.

Meanwhile, just four matches across the East Sussex League’s five divisions survived the cold snap at the weekend – and three of them were on artificial 3G pitches.

In the Premier Division, seventh-placed Sidley United triumphed 2-1 over eighth-placed Jesters Town at Hailsham Community College despite finishing with 10 men.

Casey Ham scored a second-half winner for Sidley, who had earlier drawn first blood through Archie Ball only for Muss Camara to swiftly level for Jesters.

Bexhill AAC II extended their lead at the top of Division Two to five points courtesy of a 4-0 home win over sixth-placed Parkfield on the grass at Sidley Recreation Ground.

Leo Oliver – comfortably the third tier’s leading scorer – grabbed all four goals for still unbeaten AAC, who played a game more than second-placed Victoria Baptists.

In the same division, Little Common II leapfrogged Wadhurst United to move into the top four after narrowly beating them 2-1 at Bexhill College.

The finishing of Attilio Field and Owen Westbrook gave the Commoners a fourth successive league win. Ryan Watkins was Wadhurst’s marksman.

Pevensey & Westham closed to within two points of Division Four top dogs Northiam 75 II on the back of a 7-1 victory at home to St Leonards Social II.

Stuart Potter’s hat-trick, and one apiece from Calvin Foster, Connor Middleton, Joe Sherriff and Dean Waters did the damage for second-placed Pevensey on the Eastbourne Sports Park 3G pitch. Abdou Nije nabbed a consolation for Social.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 13-34 (+35 goal difference), Rye Town 11-23 (+8), Punnetts Town 11-21 (+17), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), The JC Tackleway 12-14 (-4), Sandhurst 11-14 (-8), Sidley United 15-14 (-18), Jesters Town 10-10 (-3), Bexhill AAC 8-5 (-17), Sedlescombe Rangers 10-5 (-18). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 13-28 (+28), Ninfield 9-23 (+25), Northiam 75 9-23 (+23), Rye Town II 10-22 (+24), Herstmonceux 8-12 (-9), St Leonards Social 10-10 (-13), Hawkhurst United 9-6 (-18), Crowhurst II* 11-3 (-40), Battle Town II 11-2 (-20). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Victoria Baptists 9-21 (+26), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Little Common II 9-16 (+5), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Parkfield 11-9 (-10), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Catsfield 10-6 (-10), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 10-1 (-29). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 13-29 (+24), The JC Tackleway II 11-25 (+27), Mountfield United 10-23 (+20), Ticehurst 11-20 (+14), Orington 10-16 (+2), Burwash 8-11 (+2), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Hastings Athletic 13-7 (-31), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Westfield IV 9-1 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 13-32 (+38), Pevensey & Westham 13-30 (+55), Bexhill AAC III 11-26 (+35), The JC Tackleway III 12-25 (+58), Robertsbridge United II 11-18 (+11), Sovereign Saints Development 10-14 (+14), St Leonards Social II 12-10 (-29), Hastings Comets 10-9 (+3), Icklesham Casuals 11-8 (-23), Hawkhurst United II 12-7 (-23), Hastings Athletic II 11-0 (-139).

Fixtures – Saturday January 18 (kick-off 2pm)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Sedlescombe Rangers, Sandhurst v Rye Town, Sidley United v Punnetts Town.

Division 1: Battle Town II v Ninfield, Rye Town II v Crowhurst II, SC Pass & Move v Northiam 75, St Leonards Social v Hawkhurst United.

Division 2: Hooe v Parkfield, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Catsfield.

Division 3: Burwash v Orington, Crowhurst III v Westfield IV, Mountfield United v Hastings Athletic, The JC Tackleway II v Ticehurst.

Division 4: Hastings Athletic II v Sovereign Saints Development, Hastings Comets v Bexhill AAC III, Hawkhurst United II v Icklesham Casuals, The JC Tackleway III v St Leonards Social II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division), 1st round: Westfield II v Jesters Town.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2), 1st round: Wadhurst United v Herstmonceux.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), 1st round: Robertsbridge United v Battle Town Development.