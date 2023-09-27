East Sussex Football League: Punnetts Town's 100% record ended by Hollington United as Rye Town extend lead

The last remaining 100% record in the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League Premier Division has gone.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Punnetts Town saw their four-match winning start to the top-flight season ended by a 3-0 defeat away to Hollington United on Saturday.

All the goals came during the second half, with Casey Ham scoring two of them against his former club and Joe Clifford netting the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Punnetts dropped a place to third, Hollington climbed back into the top half after producing an emphatic response to back-to-back defeats.

It was a full weekend of ESFL action

That result allowed Rye Town to stretch their lead at the top of the table to three points after coming from behind to win 3-1 at home to Sidley United.

After Archie Ball had given Sidley an early lead, Rye responded with a trio of first-half goals from Sammy Foulkes, William Brown and Charlie Stevens to make it 16 points from six games.

Crowhurst climbed above Punnetts into second spot - three points behind Rye having played a match fewer - on the back of a 7-0 home victory over Bexhill AAC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Jay Edwards hat-trick, two Wes Tate goals, and one each from Reece Johnson and Alex Mulumba ensured the Crows continued their strong start.

Fourth-placed Westfield II moved level on points with Punnetts after making it four successive league wins with a 3-0 success at St Leonards Social.

David Kera, Michael Rwabigwi and Jamie Wilder were on target for a Westfield side which prevailed despite having a man sent off.

The JC Tackleway jumped up two positions to seventh following a 2-1 triumph at home to Sandhurst - their second win in their last three outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kale Hakos and Toby Payne netted as Tackleway just came out on top in a clash between the top two in Division One last term. James Hsuan's strike wasn't quite enough for Sandhurst.

Tenth-placed Hawkhurst United halted a run of four straight defeats with a welcome 2-1 home win against Bexhill Town.

The goals of Mark Mitchell and Morgan Todd gave the Hawks their second victory of the campaign, while Alfie Aubrey's strike was quite sufficient to earn Town their first point.

Early Division One pacesetters Jesters Town were without a fixture, and were joined on nine points by Peche Hill Select and Ninfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peche made it three league successes out of three with a 3-1 triumph away to Hollington United II - a result which leaves them a solitary goal behind Jesters on goal difference.

Two Jacob Shelton goals and Jordan Woodley's diving header preserved Peche's 100% record across all competitions so far.

Joe Trigwell's hat-trick after earlier headed goals by Jack White and Mark Franks ensured Ninfield maintained their own unblemished start with a 5-3 win at Little Common II.

Attilio Field's brace and one from Kit Harris-Macrae weren't enough for the Commoners to pick up their first point of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herstmonceux are three points off the pace in fourth after making it back-to-back victories with 2-1 away success against Rock-a-Nore.

Hamit Toska and substitute Ryan Arnott were on the scoresheet for Herstmonceux against a Rocks outfit still searching for its first point.

SC Pass+Move Arrows are also on six points, albeit from four matches, after prevailing by the same score at home to Battle Town II.

Kieren Martin got the goal for 10-man Battle.

Northiam 75 have opened up a two-point lead at the summit of Division Two on the back of a 6-1 home triumph against Sovereign Saints II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys Warren's treble, and one apiece from substitutes Ryan Barrow, Kelvin Lowes and Gavin Moffat-Bailey took Northiam up to 10 points from four outings. Charley Fly replied.

Bexhill Rovers are up to second after ending the three-match unbeaten start of previous leaders Rye Town II, who drop to third.

Anton Neil's double and one from Bobby Bowles gave Rovers a 3-0 win at Rye Rugby Club, preserving their undefeated record.

A 3-2 victory at home to Robertsbridge United lifted Sedlescombe Rangers II up two positions to fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Finch, Nathan Biddiss and Ben Steadman all found the net for Sedlescombe, while Freddie Bransby-Zachary and Chris Phillips retaliated for the Bridge.

After drawing two of their opening three games, Hooe celebrated their first win with a 3-2 away success against Crowhurst II.

Two Charlie Cornford goals and one from Tommy Warren saw Hooe jump up two spots to sixth, despite Ben Thorpe bagging a brace for a Crowhurst side which has fallen to seventh.

Wadhurst United recorded their third draw in four matches by sharing four goals with Victoria Baptists at Washwell Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals of Wadhurst duo Morgan Norris and Harry Bateman were matched by Alex Costello and Danny Bunn for fifth-placed Victoria, who are still unbeaten yet have drawn two of their three league contests.

Ticehurst are the new frontrunners in Division Three after winning for the third consecutive weekend, this time 4-1 at home to Westfield III.

Strikes by George Brown and Thomas Buckingham put Ticehurst 2-1 up at half time before Darren Nicol and Josh Jevon netted after the restart. Alex Southall scored for the Westies.

Bexhill AAC II climbed to second - two points behind Ticehurst with a game in hand - courtesy of a 2-0 triumph at Orington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous top dogs Catsfield dropped to third - behind AAC on goal difference having played the same number of matches - after being without a fixture.

Fourth-placed Parkfield powered to an 8-3 away victory against a Sedlescombe Rangers Development side which has conceded 17 goals in two outings since winning its season opener.

James Graham plundered a four-goal salvo for Parkfield, whose other scorers were Craig Fullerton, Stuart Lewis, Julian Pareja and Adam Smith. Ashley Russell (2) and Jake Warner struck for Sedlescombe.

The goals also flowed at Riverhall, where Mountfield United gained their first success of 2023/24 by defeating Welcroft Park Rangers II 5-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Cherryman's brace for Welcroft couldn't prevent Mountfield jumping up two positions into the top five.

With previous Division Four top dogs Burwash not playing, The JC Tackleway II took advantage to hit the front with a 6-0 triumph at home to Robertsbridge United II.

Goals from Joe Galton (2), Matthew Bricknell, Harley Millward, Steve Payne and Brooklyn Pennells gave Tackleway their fourth successive win.

Crowhurst III advanced two spots to third by virtue of a 3-0 victory against Hastings Comets. Nathan Dolby's double and a Joshua Naylor strike did the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battle Town Development are now fourth, also on six points, thanks to a 3-1 away success over Hawkhurst United II.

The finishing of Giorgio Wingrove (2) and Joshua Reuter did the trick for Battle, while Leon Fisher was the Hawks' marksman.

Hastings Athletic chalked up their first points at the third attempt, prevailing 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at Icklesham Casuals.

Joel Hennessy's hat-trick and a Steven Rowlands goal won it for Athletic even though Phil Badrock, David Pugh and Thomas O'Hara all found the net for Icklesham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another full programme of league action is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 6-16 (+9 goal difference), Crowhurst 5-13 (+13), Punnetts Town 5-12 (+12), Westfield II 5-12 (+11), Sandhurst 5-9 (+5), Hollington United 6-9 (+1), The JC Tackleway 6-6 (-4), Bexhill AAC 5-6 (-5), St Leonards Social 6-6 (-9), Hawkhurst United 6-6 (-11), Bexhill Town 5-0 (-11), Sidley United 4-0 (-11).

Division 1: Jesters Town 3-9 (+12), Peche Hill Select 3-9 (+11), Ninfield 3-9 (+5), Herstmonceux 3-6 (+3), SC Pass+Move Arrows 4-6 (-1), Battle Town II 2-0 (-5), Hollington United II 2-0 (-6), Rock-a-Nore 3-0 (-9), Little Common II 3-0 (-10).

Division 2: Northiam 75 4-10 (+11), Bexhill Rovers 4-8 (+7), Rye Town II 4-7 (+7), Sedlescombe Rangers II 4-6 (+2), Victoria Baptists 3-5 (+2), Hooe 4-5 (0), Crowhurst II 4-4 (+1), Wadhurst United 4-3 (-3), Sovereign Saints II 4-3 (-19), Robertsbridge United 3-0 (-8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3: Ticehurst 4-9 (+5), Bexhill AAC II 3-7 (+9), Catsfield 3-7 (+6), Parkfield 3-6 (+4), Mountfield United 4-5 (-3), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 3-3 (-11), Orington 4-2 (-3), Welcroft Park Rangers II 3-1 (-3), Westfield III 3-1 (-4).

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 4-12 (+15), Burwash 3-9 (+10), Crowhurst III 3-6 (+6), Battle Town Development 4-6 (+1), Hastings Comets 4-6 (-2), Robertsbridge United II 4-6 (-7), Hastings Athletic 3-3 (-2), Icklesham Casuals 3-0 (-8), Hawkhurst United II 4-0 (-13).

Fixtures - Saturday September 30 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v The JC Tackleway, Bexhill Town v Rye Town, Punnetts Town v Crowhurst, Sandhurst v Hawkhurst United, Sidley United v St Leonards Social, Westfield II v Hollington United.

Division 1: Battle Town v Little Common II, Herstmonceux v Hollington United II, Jesters Town v Rock-a-Nore, Ninfield v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2: Northiam 75 v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Robertsbridge United v Wadhurst United, Rye Town II v Hooe, Sovereign Saints II v Crowhurst II, Victoria Baptists v Bexhill Rovers.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Westfield III (4pm), Catsfield v Ticehurst, Parkfield v Orington, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.