East Sussex Football League: Rye Town go three points clear at top after Punnetts Town suffer first defeat

Rye Town have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League after continuing their 100% start to the new season.

The two-time reigning champions made it three Premier Division wins out of three with a 4-2 home victory over Sidley United, scoring twice without reply in the second half.

Dan Kearley, Anthony Hughes, Richard Weller and substitute Bailey Phillipse were on target for Rye, while Casey Ham and Sam Atkin struck for Sidley.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Punnetts Town's winning start was halted by a 3-1 defeat at home to a Sandhurst side which has now won two out of two.

Jon Bilsby, Alfie Field and Harry Morrell found the net for the Kent outfit, while Punnetts' sole response came courtesy of an own goal.

Ricky Martin, Rosh Wells and Lewis Neech got the goals as Hollington United saw off Bexhill Town 3-0 for their second win in three outings.

The Premier Division's other two matches both ended all-square, including a 3-3 draw between The JC Tackleway and Bexhill AAC.

The goals of Toby Payne, Grant Cornelius and Luke Gasson for Tackleway were matched by the AAC trio of Chris Cumming-Bart, Adam Hickey and Simon Tomlinson.

Sedlescombe Rangers picked up their first point at the second attempt as a Brooklyn Pennells finish earned a 1-1 home draw with Westfield II, whose scorer was Kwabena Asante.

The league's other four divisions got underway last weekend, and there were big wins for Northiam 75, Rye Town II and St Leonards Social in Division One.

Northiam made a splendid start to life in the second tier as two Gabriel Norris goals, and one apiece from Chris Aldous, Jordan Turner and Shane Friend saw them overcome Hawkhurst United 5-0.

Social have been fixtures in the top flight for many years until being relegated last season, but began their bid to bounce straight back with a 5-1 home success over Crowhurst II.

Terry Smith bagged a brace, and Jake Warner, Terry Wollen and Terrylee Long also found the net for Social. Tommy Whelan nabbed Crowhurst's consolation.

Rye overcame Battle Town II 4-0 on home turf thanks to the finishing of Rob Levett, Barnaby Osborne, Liam Sayer and Callum Hadaway.

Bexhill AAC II, Jesters Town II and Westfield III all made winning starts to the new term in Division Two.

Jake Maynard's hat-trick proved decisive for Jesters in their 4-2 success away to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Teddy Baldwin got Jesters' other goal, while John-Paul Simpson and Ashley Russell were on the scoresheet for Rangers.

Jack Still also found the net three times as Westfield triumphed by an identical margin on their visit to Little Common II.

One from Sam Way completed Westfield's tally, while Cyrus Abbott and Attilio Field provided the Commoners' response.

Two unanswered goals in the second half earned AAC a 3-1 home win over Wadhurst United. Leo Oliver's double and one from River-Jay Gray did the damage for AAC.

There were also two opening-day draws in the third tier, including a 3-3 scoreline in Hooe's visit from Victoria Baptists.

A pair of Callum Holt-Burgess strikes and one from Conor Loake ensured Hooe emerged with a point, while Allan Walke and Thomas Williamson were among the scorers for Victoria.

Two sides who met in Division Three last season, Catsfield and Parkfield, fought out a 1-1 draw. Jacob Jones scored for the Cats and James Graham for Parkfield.

The five encounters in Division Three produced a whopping 33 goals, 10 of which arrived in Mountfield United's home clash against Westfield IV.

Strikes by Aaron Brindley (2), Harry Compton, Josh Day, Dylan Harley and Michael Morgan gave Mountfield a 6-4 victory, despite Kian Jamieson, Reuben Webbe, Alex Whiteman and George Davis hitting the net for Westfield.

There were eight goals at Dave Brown Memorial Playing Fields in Barley Lane as The JC Tackleway II got the better of Hastings Athletic 5-3.

The finishing of Harley Millward (2), Anton Neil (2) and Shaun Fuller won it for Tackleway even though Harley Glazier, Murphy Mitchell and Steven Rowlands scored for Athletic.

Louis Hart came off the bench to net twice in a 4-0 success for Crowhurst III over Orington. Nathan Dolby and Joe Millar were the other marksmen.

Sonny Collyer, Toby Jones, Matt Ward and Jake Taylor were on the scoresheet for Battle Town Development in their 4-2 home triumph against Robertsbridge United. Aaron Parris and Danny Turner retaliated.

Burwash came from 2-0 down at half time to triumph 3-2 at Ticehurst via the finishing of Lewis Fairs, Max Taylor and Daniel Murrell. Rob Guile and Danny McGahan had seemingly put Ticehurst in charge at the break.

In Division Four, The JC Tackleway III powered to a 10-0 away win against St Leonards Social II, with all the goals coming during the second half.

Ryan Harffey (3), Ashton Loft (2), Tommy Buckley, Paul Felstead, Harry Hodgett, Declan Loft and George White were all on the mark following an inspired half-time team-talk.

Bexhill AAC III struck five times after the turnaround to complete an 8-0 victory over Hastings Athletic II at Sidley Recreation Ground.

Andrew Matthews helped himself to a hat-trick, while Kelvin Lowes, Ethan Rise, Darrell Shaw, Dexter Bawn and Ian Rise chipped in with one each.

Matthew Bricknell, Julian Carney, Cieran Fitzgerald, Alex Neville and Ryan Penney struck for Northiam 75 II in a 5-3 home success over Hawkhurst United II. Marco Palumbo (2) and Carl Emberson supplied the Hawks' response.

There was a hat-trick hero on either team as Robertsbridge United II edged out Hastings Comets by the odd goal in seven at Bexhill Road.

Benjamin Hack netted three times for Robertsbridge and Brandon Smith did likewise for Comets, but Amaro Bicat also netted for the visitors to give them the spoils.

Sovereign Saints Development narrowly defeated Icklesham Casuals 2-1 thanks to a brace of David Iniama goals. Zak Mansfield was on the mark for Casuals.

Another full programme is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday), including a trio of Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup first-round tries involving Premier Division teams.

Standings (played-points) – Premier Division: Rye Town 3-9 (+4 goal difference), Punnetts Town 3-6 (+11), Hollington United 3-6 (+7), Sandhurst 2-6 (+5), Westfield 3-4 (+3), The JC Tackleway 2-4 (+1), Jesters Town 2-3 (+3), Sedlescombe Rangers 2-1 (-3), Bexhill AAC 2-1 (-4), Sidley United 3-0 (-11), Bexhill Town 3-0 (-16).

Fixtures – Saturday September 14 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill AAC v Sandhurst (1.30pm), Sedlescombe Rangers v Sidley United (1.30pm), The JC Tackleway v Rye Town.

Division 1: Battle Town II v Herstmonceux, Hawkhurst United v SC Pass & Move (1.30pm), Northiam 75 v Ninfield, St Leonards Social v Rye Town II.

Division 2: Bexhill AAC II v Victoria Baptists (3.30pm), Catsfield v Jesters Town II, Hooe v Westfield III, Little Common II v Parkfield, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Wadhurst United (3.30pm).

Division 3: Crowhurst III v Mountfield United, Hastings Athletic v Battle Town Development (3.30pm), Orington v Burwash (1.30pm), Robertsbridge United v Ticehurst (1.30pm), The JC Tackleway II v Westfield IV (3.30pm).

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v The JC Tackleway III (3.30pm), Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill AAC III, Pevensey & Westham v Northiam 75 II, Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Comets (3.30pm), Sovereign Saints Development v Hastings Athletic II.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round: Billingshurst II v Punnetts Town, Hollington United v Worthing Town, Westfield II v Bexhill Town.